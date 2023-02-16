North Korea bans girls from having the same name as Kim Jong Un's daughter

Authorities in North Korea are reportedly forcing girls and women who share the same name as Kim Jong Un's daughter, Ju Ae, to change their name to something else, Radio Free Asia reported.

Over the last few months, Ju Ae accompanies her father at important events, leading to a speculation that she might be next in line to lead the country.

A source told Radio Free Asia that, the "Ministry of Security in Jeongju City summoned women registered with the resident registration department under the name 'Ju Ae' to the Ministry of Safety to change their names."

Parents of a 12-year-old girl named Ju Ae were told to report to the Ministry of Safety to change her birth certificate.

Authorities said her name is now reserved for persons of "the highest dignity", said a source.

The orders are part of the regime’s effort to build mystique around Kim Ju Ae, according to the South China Morning Post. She is believed to be between 9 and 10 years old.

Interestingly, Ju Ae is the only one of Kim's children to be revealed to the public. North Korean media in November introduced Kim Ju Ae as an "adorable" and "noble daughter".

North Korea has been prohibiting its people from using the same names that its leaders possess as part of the regime’s effort to encourage the public to revere its leaders, said SCMP.

This practice dates back to the era of the regime’s founder Kim Il-sung, when people were banned from having the same name. Additionally, during the time of Kim Jong-il’s rule, those with the same name were also forced to change it.

After the current leader, Kim Jong-un, came to power, the state forced people named Jong-un and Sol-ju, the name of his wife, to also change their names.

