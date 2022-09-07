Not Rishi Sunak, but another Indian-origin is in the UK's high ranks! Meet Suella Braverman, the new British Home Secretary

Rishi Sunak might not have taken up any portfolio in Liz Truss’ cabinet but Indian-origin barrister Suella Braverman has been appointed as the UK’s new home secretary by Prime Minister Liz Truss. Braverman has succeeded fellow colleague Priti Patel, who held the post in Boris Johnson’s government. Her key challenges as the Home Secretary include the government's plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda and implementing tax cuts.

She confirmed her appointment in a tweet. Braverman wrote, “I’m delighted that Liz Truss has been elected the leader of the Conservative Party. I’m confident she will take the bold action needed to get all of us through these tough times, grow our economy and unleash the potential of the UK.”

The 42-year-old Conservative leader was the Attorney General under the Boris Johnson-led administration and was among the first contenders in the race to replace Johnson as the Conservative leader and Prime Minister.

Mother of two children, Braverman is the daughter of Hindu Tamil mother Uma and Goan-origin father Christie Fernandes. Fernandes migrated from Kenya in the 1960s. Commenting on her parents, she said, “They loved Britain. It gave them hope. It gave them security. This country gave them an opportunity. I think my background’s really informed by my approach to politics.”

She is a Cambridge University law graduate and married Rael Braverman in 2018. Her maternity leave brought about a legal change last year as she was allowed to remain a Cabinet minister when she was away to give birth to her second child.

