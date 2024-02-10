Pakistan election results: US, UK, EU urge probe after Imran Khan, Nawaz Sharif both claim victory

Pakistan polls: Following claims of victory by both Imran Khan and Nawaz Sharif, the United States, Britain and the European Union separately expressed concerns about Pakistan's electoral process and urged a probe into reported irregularities. On Friday, Pakistan was seen heading towards a fractured mandate as none of the top leaders could secure a majority. Elections were held for 265 seats in the national assembly and a political party needs 133 seats for a simple majority.

The Election Commission of Pakistan's tally at 11 PM claimed that of the 136 seats tabulated from the 265 contested, independent candidates backed by Khan had secured 49, PML-N 42, and PPP 34. However, Geo News reported that of the 237 seats, with independent candidates (largely supported by PTI) leading in 95 seats, followed by 67 for PML-N and 52 for PPP. Sharif leads the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Sharif told supporters on Friday, “We don’t have enough of a majority to form a government without the support of others and we invite allies to join the coalition so we can make joint efforts to pull Pakistan out of its problems.”

He added: “Pakistan Muslim League is the single-largest party in the country today after the elections and it is our duty to bring this country out of the whirlpool. It would have been good if we had got a full mandate and emerged as the majority party and formed government, but even then, we would have invited other parties to join us and walk with us.”

The US and the EU both mentioned allegations of interference, including arrests of activists, and added that claims of irregularities, interference and fraud should be fully investigated, Reuters reported on Saturday.

The EU statement noted a "lack of a level playing field", attributing that to "the inability of some political actors to contest the elections" and to restrictions to freedom of assembly, freedom of expression and internet access.

The US State Department said there were "undue restrictions" on freedoms of expressions and assembly while noting violence and attacks on media workers.

US Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin said on X, “I echo the State Dept's call for a full investigation of any claims of election interference or fraud in Pakistan. The people of Pakistan deserve a free and fair opportunity to make their voices heard through the democratic process.”

British foreign minister David Cameron's statement noted "serious concerns raised about the fairness and lack of inclusivity of the elections."

The EU, the US and Britain said they would work with the next government and did not congratulate any candidate or party, Reuter reported.

