Pakistan elections 2024: Nawaz Sharif, Bilawal Bhutto alliance likely; Imran Khan’s PTI challenges poll result

Pakistan elections: Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's party, the Pakistan Muslim League (N), and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) are considering forming a coalition government in Pakistan. This comes despite independent candidates, supported by jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan, securing the majority of the seats.

The PML(N) and PPP held a meeting on Sunday and agreed to work together to prevent political instability in the country. A statement from Nawaz Sharif's party confirmed that the two parties had discussed the current situation in the country and future political cooperation in detail. They agreed to work together to bring political stability to the nation.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar had also said over the weekend that he anticipated a coalition government.

Independents backed by Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party secured the majority of 101 seats in the National Assembly, followed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) with 73 seats, and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) with 54 seats. The Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) managed to bag 17 seats, while the remaining went to smaller parties.

As per the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), these results are for 255 out of 265 seats, with the results of the remaining seats yet to be announced. The election for one seat was delayed due to the demise of a candidate.

Kakar also said that the only motive to block communication channels on the polling day was the security situation.

Meanwhile, courts in Pakistan have been flooded with petitions as candidates, mostly backed by Khan’s PTI, challenged the results of the general elections. While a vast majority of these petitions challenged the results, the petitions in the Lahore High Court challenged the victories of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz.

Pakistan President Dr Arif Alvi on Sunday said the voters, particularly women and youth, have "not only spoken but shouted out loud their will" in the general elections and urged all political parties and institutions to "respect and recognise" the huge mandate of the citizens. Alvi was a senior member of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party before former prime minister Imran Khan made him the country's President in 2018.

"I must congratulate the people of Pakistan, especially the women for coming out in huge numbers, withstanding all pressures and standing up for democracy. The youth deserve a special mention, and I praise them for having decided to take charge of the country by participating peacefully in the voting process," Alvi wrote on X, three days after the general election ended, resulting in a hung Parliament

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced the results of 264 out of 265 contested seats in the 266-member National Assembly.

