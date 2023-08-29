Pakistan: Former PM Imran Khan’s conviction, 3-year sentence in Toshakhana case suspended

Islamabad High Court on Tuesday suspended Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) chairman and former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s conviction and three-year sentence in the Toshakhana case and ordered his release. A division bench comprising the Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri announced the verdict in the case.

The development was confirmed by Khan’s legal aide Naeem Haider Panjotha posted on X, formerly Twitter: “The Chief Justice has accepted our request, while suspending the sentence, he has said that a detailed decision will be taken later”. The High Court bench had reserved the verdict on Monday after the lawyers conducted their arguments on suspension of the three-year sentence awarded by Justice Humayun Dilawar earlier this month.

چیف جسٹس صاحب نے ہماری درخواست منظور کر لی،سزا معطل کرتے ہوۓ کہا ہے کہ تفصیلی فیصلہ بعد میں لے لیجیے گا. — Naeem Haider Panjutha (@NaeemPanjuthaa) August 29, 2023

On August 5, an Islamabad trial court convicted and sentenced Imran Khan to three years in prison. The former Pakistan PM was sentenced on charges of unlawfully selling state gifts acquired by him and his family during his tenure as Pakistan PM from 2018-22. Due to this verdict, Khan has also been barred from politics and will also be unable contest general elections for a period of five years.

Khan subsequently challenged his conviction as he filed an appeal in the Islamabad High Court and also approached the Supreme Court. Islamabad High Court began a formal hearing of his plea on August 22. The High Court on Friday adjourned the case after the attorney representing the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) could not appear due to illness.

Last week, the Pakistani Supreme Court observed there were “shortcomings” in the judgment of the sessions court. The Supreme Court panel led by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial said the verdict was given in haste and without the giving the accused the right to defence. “Prima facie, there are shortcomings in the trial court verdict,” Chief Justice Bandial was quoted as saying by PTI.

Attock jail administration said in its report before Pakistan’s Supreme Court has been informed that Imran Khan was being served desi chicken twice a week as per his wish and mutton cooked in ghee. Besides this, the PTI chief was provided with a cot mattress, four pillows, a table, a chair, a prayer mat and an air cooler. He was also provided with reading material including four copies of the Holy Quran with an English translation and 25 books of Islamic history alongwith newspapers.

The court was further apprised that Khan was being provided all these facilities considering his profile and legal status. The report further said that Khan was lodged in a 9x11 cell, which was whitewashed. The whole flooring of the cell had been cemented and a ceiling fan was installed.

It also mentioned that the washroom used by Khan was extended 7x4, its wall raised upto five feet and a fibre door of 2-1/2x5 feet was also installed. The bathroom was also updated with latest amenities such as a new toilet seat, Muslim shower, tissue stand, stainless steel tap, and a wash basin with a large-looking glass had been installed for ablution and face wash.

As per the Toshakhana case, Khan “deliberately concealed” details of gifts he retained from the Toshakhana during his tenure as Prime Minister and the proceeds from their reported sales. According to media reports, Imran Khan received 58 gifts worth more than Rs 14 crore from world leaders during his stint as PM. The reports also claimed that Khan retained these gifts either by paying a negligible amount or even without paying anything.

Toshakhana is a government repository where presents given to government officials from foreign representatives and officials are kept. As per the rules, any gifts/presents and other similar objects received by persons to whom these rules apply should be reported to the Cabinet Division.

(With agency inputs)

