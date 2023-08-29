G20 Leaders’ Summit: Joe Biden, Rishi Sunak, Emmanuel Macron, Xi Jinping to attend; who will stay where

G20 Leaders' Summit in Delhi: The national capital is gearing up for the high-profile G20 Summit early next month. The event will be attended by US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Chinese President Xi Jinping, French President Emmanuel Macron, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. Russian President Vladimir Putin will give the event a miss.

Apart from strict security that will be put in place in Delhi, the arrangements also include hotel bookings for the delegates. Over 30 hotels will host the delegates in the course of the event.

According to sources, President Biden will stay in the ITC Maurya Sheraton. Secret service commandos will be present on every floor of the hotel, and a special lift will be installed to take the President to his room on the 14th floor. Around 400 rooms have been booked in the hotel to this end.

President Jinping will be put up at the Taj Palace, while PM Sunak will stay at the Shangri-La Hotel. President Macron will stay at the Claridges Hotel, and PM Albanese will stay at the Imperial Hotel.

Around 23 hotels in Delhi and nine in NCR will host the G20 delegates, according to sources.

The Turkish delegations will be hosted at the Oberoi Hotel, while the delegations from Mauritius, Netherlands, Nigeria and Spain will stay in Le Meridien. The Chinese and Brazilian delegations will stay in Taj Palace, while the Indonesian and Australian delegations will be put up in the Imperial Hotel. The delegations from the UK and Germany will be hosted at Shangri-La Hotel, and the Italian and Singaporean delegations will be put up at the Hyatt Regency. The US delegation will be at Maurya Sheraton, Oman delegation in the Lodhi Hotel, the French delegation in Claridges Hotel and the Bangladesh delegation at the Grand Hyatt in Gurugram.

The Lalit Hotel will host the Canadian and Japanese delegations, while the Oberoi Gurugram will host the Korean delegation. The Egyptian delegation will be accommodated at ITC Sheraton in Saket, the Saudi Arabian delegation in the Leela Hotel in Gurugram and the UAE delegation in the Taj Mahal Hotel in Delhi.

In Delhi, ITC Maurya, Taj Mansingh, Taj Palace, Hotel Oberoi, Hotel Lalit, The Lodhi, Le Meridien, Hyatt Regency, Shangri-La, Leela Palace, Hotel Ashoka, Eros Hotel, The Surya, Radisson Blu Plaza, JW Marriott, Sheraton, The Leela Ambience Convention, Hotel Pullman, Rosette Hotel and The Imperial will host the delegates.

Meanwhile, in NCR, The Vivanta (Surajkund), ITC Grand (Gurugram), Taj City Centre (Gurugram), Hyatt Regency (Gurugram), The Oberoi (Gurugram), WestINN (Gurugram), Crown Plaza (Greater Noida) will accommodate the attendees.

