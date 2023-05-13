Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif calls Imran Khan, his supporters 'no less than terrorists'

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday criticised Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan and his supporters for damaging properties of senior Army officers.

“Imran Khan Niazi and his mob are no less than any terrorist or anti-state groups. What the external enemy could not do for decades, was done by Imran Niazi and his mob. The punishment for the actions by all those who were a part of this mayhem will be exemplary. The law will take them all in its custody and the protesters will be punished as per law and the constitution,” Sharif said, addressing the media in Lahore.



“The site of burnt corps commander house breaks the heart. These terrorist mobs attacked monuments, residences, offices and camps of those officials who have laid their lives and compromised for the safety of this country. I have directed that all those who have planned, executed and masterminded these terrorist attacks should not be spared. They all should be arrested and cases against them should be heard in anti-terrorism courts. There should be no other way of handling this situation as it’s a matter of ‘do or die’,” he said.



While hitting out at Imran Khan over his statement regarding the Pakistan army chief, he said that this shows his “diseased and obsessive mindset.” He stressed that the people of Pakistan stand behind its armed forces and will thwart any “nefarious attempts at undermining them.”



The prime minister also gave an ultimatum of 72 hours to the caretaker chief minister of Punjab and authorities to identify the perpetrators and arrest them all.



“Imran Niazi's statement about the army chief is a reflection of his diseased and obsessive mindset. As DG ISI, General Asim Munir unearthed the corruption syndicate of Niazi and that is why he has been maligning the COAS from Day 1. It is also his admission of masterminding the tragic and disgraceful incidents of terrorism undertaken by the PTI goons at his behest. The desecration of the martyrs' monuments and the attack on the national installations represent an unimaginable low in our politics. The nation stands behind its armed forces and will thwart any nefarious attempts at undermining them,” Sharif said in a tweet earlier today.



Following Imran Khan's arrest, protests erupted in Pakistan, with almost a dozen people killed and several injured. According to Geo News, law enforcement officials began a crackdown on the PTI and arrested the party's top leaders as well as scores of workers.



After supporters attacked army locations, the ISPR declared May 9 as a "dark chapter" in Pakistani history. It also termed PTI leaders "hypocrites" for inciting their workers against the armed forces while simultaneously praising the military to overshadow their criticism.

