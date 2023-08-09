Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif may step down on Wednesday, general elections in limbo: Report

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is likely to step down from office on Wednesday as the coalition government led by him is set to dissolve the National Assembly, the lower house of the Pakistani Parliament, days before August 12 to get more time to hold general elections slated to take place later this year. The tenure of the National Assembly is coming to an end on August 12 but Sharif may dissolve it on August 9.

Speaking at a ceremony at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, Sharif on Tuesday confirmed that he will write to Pakistan President Dr Arif Alvi to dissolve the National Assembly. In case the president is indecisive, the assembly would stand dissolved within 48 hours of Sharif giving the written communication to the President.

“On the completion of the incumbent government’s term, I would send a summary to the President of Pakistan for dissolution of the National Assembly by Wednesday,” Sharif was quoted as saying by the leading Pakistani publication Dawn.

Sharif is also expected to hold meetings with his allies and opposition leaders, including the Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Raja Riaz, discussing the formation of a caretaker set-up. A final meeting of the federal cabinet will also be held, where Sharif will give a round-up of the government’s performance since April 2022.

Sharif will also likely take cabinet members into confidence with regards to the composition of the caretaker government during the course of this meeting. While the name of the caretaker government’s head is not known yet, the government is likely to have a representation from all allied parties. Parties in the ruling coalition are expected to get some portfolios in the interim set-up that they currently have, the Pakistani publication further reported citing sources in the know of the matter.

Meanwhile, Riaz told reporters that he completed the consultation process with his allies and they have almost finalized three names for the post of the Interim Prime Minister. He further told a news outlet Aaj News that these names do not comprise any politicians but an economist has been shortlisted. Riaz, however, said that he could also consider a politician for the interim PM post if the government suggested the same.

As per the Pakistani constitution, the incumbent Prime Minister would still be in charge till the caretaker is agreed upon. Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said general elections are likely to be delayed due to the delimitations of constituencies after the 2023 census has been approved and notified.

The new census was endorsed by the Council of Common Interests, a constitutional body tasked to address issues involving the federating units. Sanaullah had said that polls are likely to delayed till March 2024.

Also Read: 'India desires normal relation with Pakistan but...': MEA responds to Shehbaz Sharif

Also Watch: Stocks that share market analysts recommended on August 9, 2023: Canara Bank, Hindalco, and Pidilite Industries

Also Read: 'I would like to thank my brother Saudi Crown Prince,' says Pak PM on receiving $2-bn financial support