PM Modi dials Putin, reiterates India's stand on Russia-Ukraine conflict

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday had a telephonic conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin. During the conversation, PM Modi reaffirmed India's long-standing stance in favour of discussion and diplomacy with regard to the situation in Ukraine.

“In the context of the ongoing situation in Ukraine, Prime Minister reiterated India's long-standing position in favour of dialogue and diplomacy,” a statement from the Prime Minister’s office read.

Speaking over the phone, the two leaders went on to discuss how the decisions made during President Putin's visit to India in December 2021 had been implemented.

They specifically discussed how to promote bilateral commerce in agricultural products, fertilisers, and pharmaceuticals. The situation of the worldwide energy and food markets was also among the topics of discussion between the two leaders.

The leaders also reportedly decided to continue their frequent discussions of international and bilateral problems.

On the other hand, The Kremlin stated that Putin told PM Modi that Russia is still a reliable producer and supplier of grains, fertilizers and energy.



In detailed discussions on the global food market, Putin "drew attention to the systemic mistakes made by a number of countries that have disrupted free trade architecture in food goods and triggered significant rises in their prices", the Kremlin added.

Also read: NATO declares Russia as its "most significant and direct threat"

Also read: Price caps for Russian oil imports far from imminent: Germany to EU