PM Modi receives France's highest award Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday was awarded with the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour, the highest of France’s civilian and military honours. The award was presented to PM Modi by President Emmanuel Macron following a private dinner hosted by the French leader at the Élysée Palace in Paris. PM Modi has thanked President Macron for this singular honour on behalf of the people of India, the external affairs ministry said on Friday.

With this, PM Modi becomes the first Indian PM to receive this honour. The Legion of Honour, which was established by Napoleon Bonaparte, consists of five degrees. PM Modi was awarded with the highest, the Grand Cross. The ribbon is red, and the badge features a five-armed Maltese asterisk on an oak and laurel wreath.

“I thank President @EmmanuelMacron and Mrs. Macron for hosting me at the Élysée Palace this evening,” Modi tweeted.

“Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi was conferred with the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour, France’s highest award, on 13 July 2023, by H.E. Mr. Emmanuel Macron, President of the Republic of France. Prime Minister thanked President Macron for this singular honour on behalf of the people of India,” the Ministry of External Affairs said in the statement.

MEA official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the award as a “warm gesture” embodying the spirit of India-France partnership.

Taking to Twitter, he said: “A warm gesture embodying the spirit of India-France partnership. PM @narendramodi conferred with the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour, the highest award in France by President @EmmanuelMacron.”

In the past, the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honor has been received by select prominent leaders and eminent personalities from across the world. These include the former South African President Nelson Mandela, King Charles – the then Prince of Wales, Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and Former UN Secretary-General Boutros Boutros-Ghali, among others.

PM Modi is in France for a two-day official visit. He was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the airport where ne was welcomed by French PM Elisabeth Borne. He will be the guest of honour at the Bastille Day parade in Paris on Friday.

Following his grand welcome, PM Modi reached the La Seine Musicale in the French capital to address the Indian community there.

Speaking at the public gathering, the Indian prime minister highlighted the "unbreakable friendship between India and France".

He said: “I have visited France several times but this time my visit is special. Tomorrow is France's National Day and I congratulate the people of France. I thank the people of France for inviting me. Today, the French PM received me at the airport and tomorrow I will attend the National Day parade with my friend Emmanuel Macron. This is a reflection of the unbreakable friendship between India and France."

He added: "People-to-people connect is the strongest foundation of the India-France partnership. India and France are tackling many challenges of the 21st century. Therefore, at this crucial time, the importance of the strategic partnership between our countries has increased even more," he said.