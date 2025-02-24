Pope Francis remains critical: How Vatican elects its new leader through the 'secretive' papal conclave

As Pope Francis remains hospitalised in Rome’s Gemelli Hospital, discussions about the future leadership of the Catholic Church have gained momentum. While the Vatican has assured that the Pope’s condition is stable, his age and history of health concerns have led to renewed focus on the papal conclave process, which determines how a new pope is chosen.

What happens when a Pope resigns or passes away?

When a pope dies or resigns, the governance of the Catholic Church temporarily passes to the College of Cardinals, a group of high-ranking church officials appointed by the pope himself. These cardinals wear distinctive red vestments and are responsible for selecting the next leader of the Church.

In the event of a papal vacancy, the cardinals gather at the Vatican for a series of general congregations, where they discuss the Church’s global challenges and prepare for the upcoming election, known as a conclave. During this period, major decisions that only a pope can make—such as appointing bishops—are put on hold.

How does the conclave work?

Traditionally, 15 to 20 days after the papal seat is vacant, the cardinals hold a special Mass at St Peter’s Basilica before proceeding with the election.

Only cardinals under the age of 80 are eligible to vote, and their number is limited to 120. These cardinal electors gather in the Sistine Chapel, where they take an oath of absolute secrecy before the chapel doors are sealed.

What is the voting process?

The voting process is highly structured and traditional. Each cardinal writes the name of his preferred candidate on a ballot. The ballots are folded and placed into a chalice beneath Michelangelo's fresco of the Last Judgment. The votes are counted aloud and recorded by three designated cardinals.

Four rounds of voting take place each day until one candidate secures a two-thirds majority.

If no candidate receives the required votes, the ballots are burned with chemicals that produce black smoke, signaling to the world that no pope has been chosen.

How is the new Pope announced?

Once a cardinal secures two-thirds of the vote, the dean of the College of Cardinals asks if he accepts the election. If he does, he chooses a papal name and dons the traditional papal vestments.

To signal the world that a new pope has been chosen, the final ballots are burned with chemicals that produce white smoke from the Sistine Chapel chimney.

The senior cardinal deacon then steps onto the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica and announces the historic words: "Habemus Papam" (We have a Pope). The newly elected pope then makes his first public appearance, imparting his blessing on Rome and the world.

Who will vote from India?

At least four Cardinals from India will vote if a papal conclave is held in the near future. They are Archbishop of Goa and Daman, Filipe Neri Ferrão; Major Archbishop-Catholicos of the Syro-Malankara Catholic Church, Cardinal Cleemis Baselios; Metropolitan Archbishop of Hyderabad, Cardinal Anthony Poola; and Syro-Malabar Archbishop, Cardinal George Jacob Koovakad.