Prince Harry officially loses the title of ‘His Royal Highness’ as Royal Family’s titles get updated

Titles of both, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have been removed from all the pages of the Royal Family’s official website. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their royal duties in 2020.

The content of the Royal Family’s website was being updated after the investigation done by British publication Express. The publication had reported that some pages of the website still referred to Prince Harry by his ‘HRH’ title.

Apart from that, some pages even mentioned Queen Elizabeth II as the current monarch. These revelations led to a complete update of the content on all 5,000 pages of the Royal Family’s website.

The Palace had stated that the website is being periodically updated after the death of Queen Elizabeth II last year. They further said that some content might remain outdated until the process is complete.

The update has now seemed to be completed, as now all pages mention King Charles III and Queen Camilla as the current monarchs. The couple’s previous titles were - Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall.

The titles of Prince William and Kate Middleton have also been updated to Prince and Princess of Wales.

While Harry and Meghan lost their ‘HRH’ titles recently, their children Archie and Lilibet got their titles updated earlier this year. Instead of master and miss, the children of Harry and Meghan are now referred as

“Prince Archie Mountbatten-Windsor” and “Princess Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor.” These titles were changed after Charles’ ascension to the throne.