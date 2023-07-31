Prince William serves ‘royal’ surprise to diners, serves burgers from food truck in London

On Sunday, people in South London got a ‘royal’ surprise when Prince William of Britain served them eco-friendly burgers from a food truck.

The Prince of Wales distributed ‘Earthshot Burgers’ to draw attention to the achievements of the five individuals who received the annual Earthshot Prize last year for their contributions to environmentalism.

The Prince collaborated with the creators of the 'Sorted Food' YouTube channel with 2.7 million+ subscribers, known for its reviews of kitchen gadgets and shared recipes to raise the profile and work of three previous Earthshot prize winners. The Prince is shown serving the burgers to the shocked customers in a video that was uploaded on Sorted Food’s YouTube channel.

At the start of the video, which is now going viral, Prince William can be seen arriving at the Sorted Food studio to drop off the items made by some of the winners of the 2022 Earthshot Prize.

As the video moves ahead, Prince William can be heard saying, "Coming right up," as he serves the burgers to the stunned customers. "Morning, everyone; nicely cooked, ready to go."

"So the box you're about to eat in is built by a company called Notpla, and there's no plastic involved; they've come up with a seaweed coating," the prince can be heard telling customers at the burger van.

He further says, "The ingredients inside the burger are grown from a greenhouse in India from a company called Kheyti, and last but not least, the way we cook them has been on a thing called Mukuru Clean Stoves, and that is designed by a lady in Kenya who came up with the concept to reduce air pollution."