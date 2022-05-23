Saudi Arabia bars travel to India, 15 other nations over COVID-19 outbreaks 

Saudi Arabia has banned its citizens from travelling to India and 15 other countries following the surge in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.

The sixteen countries where citizens of Saudi Arabia are forbidden to travel include India, Afghanistan, Yemen, Somalia, Ethiopia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Libya, Lebanon, Syria, Turkey, Iran, Indonesia, Armenia, Belarus and Vietnam, as per news agency ANI.

مرحبًا بك، الدول الممنوع سفر المواطنين إليها بسبب تفشي فيروس كورونا هي:

لبنان، سوريا، تركيا، إيران، أفغانستان، الهند، اليمن، الصومال، إثيوبيا، الكونغو الديموقراطية، ليبيا، إندونيسيا، فيتنام، أرمينيا، روسيا البيضاء، فنزويلا. نسعد بخدمتك — الجوازات السعودية (@AljawazatKSA) May 21, 2022

The ban applies to Saudi citizens who wish to travel to these countries and there are no new guidelines on whether Indian nationals will be barred from entering Saudi Arabia as of now.

Meanwhile, Ministry of Health in Saudi Arabia has assured the public of zero monkeypox cases in the country. Saudi Arabia Deputy Minister of Health for preventive health Abdullah Asiri said the kingdom has the capability to monitor and discover suspect monkeypox cases and to fight against the infection if a case emerges.

Asiri said, “Until now, cases of transmission between humans are very limited, and therefore the possibility of any outbreaks occurring from it, even in countries that have detected cases, are very low.”

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said that some 80 monkeypox cases have been confirmed whereas additional 50 are under investigation in 11 countries as of Friday. Monkeypox is a virus related to smallpox and can cause symptoms like fever, aches and bumpy rashes.