'Save Imran Khan, Save Pakistan': PTI chief Imran Khan's arrest sparks protest across US, UK, Canada

Massive protests have erupted across the United States, UK, Canada, and other countries globally, demanding the immediate release of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan was arrested by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case on Tuesday. Ever since his arrest, protestors across the world have been calling for his release.

In one of the videos shared by the official account of PTI USA, Pakistani-Americans could be seen protesting near Times Square in New York, demanding "justice" for Imran Khan. Protestors were also seen outside the Pakistan Embassy in Washington DC.

Protest in Dallas, Texas (USA)



Pakistanis are showing solidarity with Imran Khan all over the World

In Knightsbridge, London, a large crowd gathered outside of the Pakistan High Commission.

Protests in solidarity with the former cricketer were seen in Dallas, Texas as well as in Mississauga, a city in Canada. Thousands of Pakistani Canadians gathered at Mississauga Celebration Square to protest against Khan's arrest.

Thousands upon thousands of Pakistani Canadians gathered today at Mississauga Celebration Square to protest against the fascist abduction of Pakistan’s most popular & beloved leader Imran Khan.



Imran Khan arrested: US, UK, Canada announces new advisories

Khan was arrested when he came from Lahore to appear before the Islamabad High Court. The Rangers broke open the glass window and arrested him after beating lawyers and Khan's security staff. PTI workers across the country held protests and called for his release.

Meanwhile, the United States, United Kingdom and Canada have issued new advisories for their citizens citing political unrest following the arrest of former Pakistan PM.

The latest advisory issued by the US Embassy said, "The U.S. Embassy is monitoring earlier reports of clashes between demonstrators and police in Islamabad and also sporadic demonstrations underway or being planned elsewhere throughout Pakistan."

The US Embassy in Islamabad has cancelled consular appointments for May 10 due to "political traffic disruptions and restrictions." US citizens have been advised to exercise heightened vigilance and avoid locations with large crowds, as per ARY News.

The US Embassy asked people to review personal security plans, carry identification and follow requests from law enforcement and be aware of their surroundings and monitor local media for updates.

The UK Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) advised their citizens to avoid all political demonstrations, large crowds of people, and public events and be prepared to change plans as necessary. The UK FCDO urged people to keep track of local news.

The Canadian government asked its citizens and diplomatic staff to exercise a high degree of caution in Pakistan due to the "unpredictable security situation." It further said, "There is a threat of terrorism, civil unrest, sectarian violence and kidnapping."

