'Absolutely factual but...': Sunita Williams' co-astronaut confirms Musk's claim that SpaceX rescue offer was denied—with a caveat

Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX, recently publicly accused the previous Joe Biden administration of blocking his company's efforts to bring NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore back from the International Space Station (ISS).

Astronaut Wilmore Wednesday confirmed Musk's statement as "absolutely factual" during an orbital news conference. When asked about whether Elon Musk’s claims that the Biden administration refused his offer to help return the two astronauts home “for political reasons", Wilmore said, “I can only say that Mr Musk, what he says is absolutely factual".

However, Wilmore said the astronauts did not have any information on the offer made by Musk. “We have no information on that, though whatsoever. What was offered, what was not offered, who it was offered to, how that processes went. That’s information that we simply don’t have," he said.

He also downplayed the significance of political interference, noting, "From my standpoint, politics is not playing into this at all."

Initially planned as an eight-day mission, the astronauts have now been in orbit for over eight months due to safety concerns surrounding Boeing's Starliner capsule, which NASA has deemed unsafe for re-entry. Musk claimed that SpaceX "could have sent up another Dragon and brought them home 6 months ago," but stated that the "Biden White House [not NASA] refused to allow it."

They are expected to return via SpaceX’s Crew Dragon later this month.

US President Donald Trump reportedly intervened in the situation, urging SpaceX to expedite the astronauts' return. Musk's claims have highlighted the broader discussion about political influence in space missions, although Wilmore emphasised that extended missions are not uncommon and form part of routine human spaceflight contingencies.

NASA has scheduled the astronauts' return for March, with Williams and Wilmore expected to travel back to Earth aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon following the Crew-10 launch. Musk has highlighted the health risks associated with prolonged spaceflight, such as bone loss due to microgravity, reinforcing the importance of a prompt return.

The reliance on commercial partners like SpaceX has come under scrutiny amidst the delays. With Boeing's Starliner grounded, the SpaceX Dragon is presently the only viable option for the safe return of the astronauts. Musk remarked, "There isn't anyone else to do it. NASA can’t get them. The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft is the only one that is considered safe enough to bring them back."

Critics of the Biden administration argue that political considerations may have overshadowed astronaut safety. Musk reiterated that "Nasa concluded that the Boeing spacecraft was not safe. So that’s why they’re stuck there," raising questions about the prioritisation of safety and mission management.

Despite the controversies, Wilmore remains focused on the mission's scientific goals, indicating that extended stays are sometimes necessary. As the astronauts prepare for their return, this incident underscores the complex relationship between politics and space exploration.

