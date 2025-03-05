Elon Musk’s DOGE role could spell trouble warns Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak has voiced strong concerns about Elon Musk’s increasing role in government, questioning whether the tech mogul’s leadership style is suited to politics. Speaking at the Talent Arena developers’ fair in Barcelona, Wozniak criticised Musk’s appointment as head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a controversial move that has given the Tesla and SpaceX CEO a significant foothold in federal operations.

"I think that the skills required in politics are very different to those needed in technology companies," Wozniak remarked. While he acknowledged that running a government like a business "makes sense in theory," he was sceptical about Musk’s ability to do so effectively. "I don’t see that happening in the case of Elon Musk," he added.

Wozniak, who has long been an advocate for ethical technology leadership, suggested that Musk’s approach, which is often characterised by bold, sweeping decisions, clashes with the more collaborative nature of political governance. "When you run a business, you look for consensus and compromise," he explained. "Government is about balancing perspectives, but Musk tends to wipe the slate clean and rebuild from scratch. That works in tech but not necessarily in public administration."

Musk’s Growing Political Influence

Musk’s leadership of DOGE has raised eyebrows across the tech and political world. Initially conceived as a bureaucratic reform initiative, DOGE has instead become a platform for Musk’s radical efficiency measures, some of which have faced criticism for prioritising speed over due process.

His involvement in government is part of a broader trend in which Silicon Valley’s biggest names have moved beyond traditional lobbying and taken direct roles in policymaking. Alongside Musk, other tech leaders such as PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel have maintained strong ties to the administration, further blurring the line between corporate and governmental power.

Wozniak, however, remains unconvinced that these direct interventions benefit democracy. "Tech companies have always had influence, but when their CEOs start running departments, it raises serious concerns about power and accountability," he said.

Future of Artificial Intelligence

Beyond Musk’s political ambitions, Wozniak also weighed in on the evolution of artificial intelligence, expressing both optimism and caution.

"I trust the I, but not the A," he quipped, highlighting his belief in intelligence while remaining wary of artificial systems. While he acknowledged that AI can be a powerful tool for problem-solving, he cautioned against its growing potential for misinformation. "AI can trick you into things," he warned, emphasising the need for critical thinking when engaging with AI-generated content.

A Call for Boundaries Between Tech and Government

As the influence of Silicon Valley continues to expand into politics, Wozniak’s perspective serves as a counterbalance, urging caution against unchecked power. His comments highlight a growing debate over the role of tech executives in government and the potential consequences of their leadership styles.

With Musk at the helm of DOGE and AI rapidly transforming industries, the conversation around tech’s place in politics is far from over. Whether Wozniak’s warnings will be heeded remains to be seen—but his scepticism offers a critical perspective on the future of technology’s role in shaping government policy.