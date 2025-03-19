'Speaking fluent German is key': Indian MBA graduate shares job market realities in Germany

Fluency in German and expertise in technical roles are key to securing employment in Germany, according to a Reddit user who moved to Germany for an MBA in 2022.

Sharing insights into how their cohort of 40 students fared in the job market after completing their studies, the user also highlighted the challenges faced by international students.

The user, an Indian with a B.Tech degree and seven years of work experience, pursued a one-year MBA at a business school that ranks among Germany’s top three. Their class had a diverse mix of students, including 20 Indians, several Chinese and Vietnamese students, a few South Americans, and just one German national.

According to the post, around 30 out of 40 students secured jobs after graduation. However, a clear pattern emerged in terms of who found employment with relative ease and who struggled.

Fluent German is a game-changer

“The ones who knew German (and when I say knew German… I’m talking about absolute proficiency in German) had absolutely no problems,” the user emphasized. However, the user shared that industry switching was really not easy.

“Almost everyone went back to the industry that they were working for in their home countries. No one was really able to switch industries even though most wanted to.”

Technical roles had an advantage

Graduates with expertise in high-demand fields such as finance and supply chain management found jobs more easily. “The ones who had valuable work experience, especially in sought-after roles, had fewer struggles.”

On the other hand, those from marketing and product management backgrounds faced greater difficulties securing jobs. “People with roles without tangible skills had to struggle (and are still struggling) a lot more,” the post noted.

The importance of having relevant work experience in sought-after roles is further highlighted by the varied outcomes within the cohort. Students noted that those with clear, in-demand skills were often better positioned in the competitive job market, emphasizing the need for focused career planning.

The post serves as a reality check for those considering Germany for higher education and employment. It underscores that knowing German at a near-native level is a huge advantage. It also suggests that students in technical and well-defined fields fare better than those in softer roles.

While the Reddit user refrains from giving direct advice, the individual encouraged readers to "deduce what is considered important in the German job market" based on his observations.

As Germany remains a top destination for international students, his insights offer valuable guidance for those planning to study and work in the country.