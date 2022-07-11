Sri Lanka crisis: President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to resign on Wednesday 

Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has informed Prime Minister Ranil Wickremsinghe that he will tender his resignation in keeping with the previous announcement in this regard, according to Sri Lankan Prime Minister’s office. President Rajapaksa would step down on Wednesday, according to the news agency Associated Press.

Sri Lanka Parliament Speaker Yapa Abeywardena said he informed that parliamentary leaders met and decided to request Rajapaksa to leave office and the president agreed. Rajapaksa will, however, remain to ensure a smooth transfer of power, Abeywardena added.

He stated, “He asked me to inform the country that he will make his resignation on Wednesday the 13th, because there is a need to hand over power peacefully.” The speaker further said, “Therefore there is no need for further disturbances in the country, and I urge everyone for the sake of the country to maintain peace to enable a smooth transition.”

Moreover, Wickremsinghe will quit once a new government is in place amid the island nation’s acute economic crisis. He said that while he suggested president Rajapaksa to have an all-party government but did not comment on the latter’s whereabouts.

Four cabinet ministers have resigned since Saturday’s protests. On Saturday, crowds broke into Rajapaksa’s official residence and occupied his seaside office. As leaders of political parties called for Rajapaksa and Wickremsinghe to step down, protestors also stormed Wickremsignhe’s residence and set in on fire.

Protestors sought the resignation of Rajapaksa and Wickremsinghe as the economic crisis spiraled every day and more shortages of fuel, medicines and essential supplies are being reported. The island nation has sought monetary help from India, China and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Meanwhile, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India and Sri Lanka are closest neighbours and share deep civilisational bonds. He said, “We continue to follow closely the recent developments in Sri Lanka. India stands the people of Sri Lanka as they seek to realise their aspirations for prosperity and progress through democratic means and values, established institutions and constitutional framework.”

He added, “We are aware of the many challenges that Sri Lanka and its people have been facing, and we have stood with the Sri Lankan people as they have tried to overcome this difficult situation.”

(With inputs from Associated Press, Geeta Mohan)