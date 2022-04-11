Sri Lanka's ruling coalition members propose interim govt, new prime minister

A leader from Sri Lanka's ruling coalition said on Monday that three members of the alliance had proposed forming an interim government, a week after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa called for a unity administration amid unrest and a severe economic crisis.

"The main proposal is to have an all-party committee to make key decisions and the appointment of a new prime minister and limited Cabinet," said Udaya Gammanpila, chief of the Jathika Hela Urumaya party.

Rajapaksa's elder brother, Mahinda, currently serves as prime minister. "We want this before a new election. We have to reverse shortages and stabilise the economy," Gammanpila said.

