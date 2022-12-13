'Such an arrogant prick': New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern caught on hot mic calling out opposition leader

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern became the latest leader to be caught on camera calling the leader of a minor opposition party an "arrogant prick" after her remark was picked up and broadcast on parliament television, reported news agency AFP.

David Seymour, the leader of the libertarian Act party, questioned Jacinda Ardern during question period, asking if she could "give an example of her making a mistake, properly apologising for it, and fixing it."

In her response, Jacinda Ardern acknowledged that the public had a difficult time with managed isolation but added that she supported the work the government had accomplished during the previous term.

Jacinda Ardern sat down after concluding her response and muttered, "Such an arrogant prick."

But as the speaker of the house called for the next question, her comment could still be heard because her microphone was still active at the time.

David Seymour demanded that the speaker of the House of Representatives withdraw the remark after objecting to it.

The 42-year-old has served as prime minister of New Zealand for five years, and she is well-liked throughout the world for her ability to handle crises and practical approach to politics.

Jacinda Ardern was one of the first prime ministers to become a mother while in office, and her approval ratings were sky-high for the majority of her two-term tenure. But with elections expected in the nation late in the next year and rising living expenses, she is coming under more and more political pressure.