Sudan clashes: Indian-origin man among 56 dead; EAM Jaishankar says 'situation remains of great concern'

At least 56 people have been killed and 595 wounded in clashes that erupted in Sudan early on Saturday, the Associated Press reported on Sunday.

Sudan’s military and a powerful paramilitary force battled fiercely in the capital and other areas, dealing a new blow to hopes for a transition to democracy and raising fears of a wider conflict, according to AP.

The clashes capped months of heightened tensions between the military and its partner-turned-rival, the Rapid Support Forces group. Those tensions had delayed a deal with political parties to get the country back to its short-lived transition to democracy, which was derailed by an October 2021 military coup.

Meanwhile, an Indian national working in Sudan who got hit by a stray bullet yesterday succumbed to his injuries, a tweet from the Indian Embassy in Sudan read.

"Deeply grieved to learn about the death of an Indian national in Khartoum. The Embassy is making all efforts to extend fullest assistance to the family. The situation in Khartoum remains one of great concern. We will continue to monitor developments," tweeted External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

On Saturday, the Indian embassy in Sudan advised Indian nationals in the country to take utmost precautions and stay indoors after the Sudanese capital Khartoum witnessed large-scale violence.

In a tweet, the mission also urged the Indians to stay calm and wait for updates. "Notice to all Indians. In view of reported firings and clashes, all Indians are advised to take utmost precautions, stay indoors, and stop venturing outside with immediate effect. Please also stay calm and wait for updates," the Indian mission tweeted.

According to the official data, the number of Indians in Sudan is around 4,000 including 1,200 who settled down in the country decades ago.

(With inputs from agencies)

