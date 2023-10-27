Taylor Swift achieves ‘billionaire’ status with her successful Eras tour

Pop icon Taylor Swift has now become a billionaire, among many other things. Her wealth has been buoyed by her Eras tour that has been incredibly successful. The movie version of her Eras tour has also ruled the box office.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Taylor Swift’s net worth is $1.1 billion. Swift is one of the few entertainers to reach the status based on music and performance alone, stated Bloomberg in a report.

Swift is a “multinational conglomerate” with a devoted customer base, the report added. Swift’s 53 concerts in the US added $4.3 billion to the country’s GDP, it said. The report added that the analysis of her wealth is “conservative” and based on assets and earnings that could be confirmed or traced from publicly disclosed figures.

The calculation takes into account the estimated value of her music catalogue and five homes, and earnings from streaming deals, music sales, concert tickets and merchandise, it said, also accounting for the impact of income tax, tour production, travel costs, and commissions paid to managers and agents.

As per the report, Swift is estimated to have earned $400 million from her music since 2019, $370 million from ticket sales and merchandise, $120 million from Spotify and YouTube, and $80 million in royalties from music sales. The value of her five personal properties is estimated to be $110 million.

The Eras tour is set to resume next month in South America with nine shows. The report added that the average ticket cost $254, although some paid far more in resale.

Taylor Swift’s formidable fanbase has driven the sales of not only concert tickets but also of vinyl records, bracelets and beads, sequins, plane tickets, and billions of streams of songs.

The pop star also helped fuel Universal Music Group’s third quarter revenue, it said. The top sellers for the quarter included Taylor Swift, Seventeen, Morgan Wallen, Olivia Rodrigo and King & Prince.

Universal Music Chairman and CEO Lucian Grainge said, "Astonishing, I suppose, is an understatement when it comes to describing Taylor's breathtaking talent, popularity and career."

