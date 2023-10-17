Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ security guard leaves for war-hit Israel to fight Hamas, joins IDF

Amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas, a security guard who provided protection to American singer and songwriter Taylor Swift during her 'Eras Tour' this summer has returned to Israel. The security guard has re-entered his homeland to join the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and contribute to his nation's defense against Hamas.

The security guard's return to Israel was motivated by a profound concern over the deadly Hamas attacks on Israeli citizens on October 7 when the militant group went on a rampage inside southern Israel, which shares a border with Gaza, propelling rockets, abducting and killing civilians.

While the security guard wishes to remain anonymous, his decision to depart from the United States and enlist in the IDF to safeguard his country has garnered attention. The information was reported by Israeli journalist Eran Swisa, working for "Israel Today."

Swisa revealed that the security guard, originally hailing from an Israeli kibbutz, had been employed in the United States before opting to return to Israel and serve in the reserves. The precise nature of his role during Taylor Swift's "Eras Tour" or at the tour's stadiums remains undisclosed.

During the 'Eras Tour' this summer, this security guard gained recognition. Recently, he shared a photograph of himself in his military uniform on Facebook. In his social media post, he expressed his unwavering solidarity with Israel and underscored that supporting Israel transcends endorsing a single nation; it signifies standing with humanity.

"I stand with Israel… It shouldn't only be about supporting one Jewish state; it should be 'I stand with humanity!!!'" he stated. He also drew attention to the distinction between those who strive to protect children, infants, and the elderly and those who employ innocent individuals and civilians as human shields.

He further lamented the heinous acts committed by Hamas militants, noting, "To call them 'animals' would be an insult to animals worldwide; these are not human beings. They have killed and slaughtered families in their beds, including their pets!!! Then they burned down their homes!!!! Try to imagine such horrors happening in your own neighbourhood, to your neighbours, or to a family you know."

The conflict between Israel and Hamas has resulted in the loss of over 1,300 Israeli lives, marking the deadliest single day in the country's 75-year history. In response, Israel initiated a retaliatory campaign, targeting Hamas-occupied Gaza, and tragically causing the deaths of over 3,000 individuals. Additionally, Israel has imposed a comprehensive blockade on the Gaza Strip, leading to severe restrictions on essential provisions such as food, water, and electricity entering the region.

The return of the security guard to Israel exemplifies the profound emotions and convictions felt by individuals affected by the ongoing conflict, highlighting the human impact of the ongoing conflict.

