Tesla sets sights on APAC and African markets from India, considers South and Gujarat for Gigafactory

Having successfully cleared the homologation stage for all four vehicle variants it sought approval for in 2021, Tesla is likely to begin operations in India with either the Model 3 or Model Y.

Sources have told Business Today TV that the electric vehicle giant has its sights set on creating a major export hub in India, with a plan to target the Asian Pacific and African markets. While the exact location is yet to be finalised, sources indicate that Tesla is looking at potential sites in Southern India and Gujarat.

An initial proposal submitted by the company reveals ambitious plans to construct a gigafactory in India.

This state-of-the-art facility is envisaged to have an annual production capacity of approximately half a million electric vehicles.

Tesla's expansion goes beyond manufacturing operations. Additionally, Tesla is aiming to establish a comprehensive charging infrastructure throughout the country, addressing one of the key concerns for the widespread adoption of electric vehicles.

In June, Tesla's CEO, Elon Musk, conveyed the company's keenness to establish a presence in India "as soon as humanly possible."

This announcement followed a meeting between Musk and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the latter's official visit to the United States.

Also Watch | Twitter logo changed to ‘X’: Check how Elon Musk is obsessed with the letter ‘X’