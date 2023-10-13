'They want us dead': Jewish student breaks down at University of Washington amid pro-Palestine rally

A student at the University of Washington (UW) broke down after pro-Palestine demonstration was carried out in the campus. The video of the student is going viral on social media and being shared widely.

In the video, the student, who is believed to be Jewish, breaks down in front of a professor and says, "they want our people dead, they want us killed." "How are you allowing this?" she adds.

Meanwhile, in the background, a "Free Palestine" rally is marching.

Hundreds of Palestine supporters gathered at UW’s Red Square for a "Day of Resistance", as per Fox 13 news.

This comes as Palestinian militant group Hamas carried out a barrage of air strikes in Southern Israel on Saturday (October 7), following which, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) launched multiple attacks targeting Hamas' key infrastructure.

On the sixth day of violence, the Israeli military said more than 1,300 people, including 222 soldiers, were killed in Israel. In the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip, over 1,400 people have been killed in Israel's offensive against the Palestinian militant group, according to authorities there.

At least 27 American citizens have died and 14 remain unaccounted for as a result of unfolding violence in Israel and the US will arrange charter flights to evacuate its citizens from the strife-torn Jewish state, the White House has announced.

One of the Americans killed in the Hamas attack on Israel has been identified as a 32-year-old academic from Seattle who was hiding in a kibbutz closet when terrorists burst in.

Hayim Katsman, who received his PhD from the University of Washington’s Henry M Jackson School of International Studies in 2021, was living in Holit, a kibbutz near the Gaza Strip border, as he worked on research, the Seattle Times reported.

His mother, Hanna Katsman, told ABC News that she initially thought he had been abducted but later found out he had been killed by the invading terrorists early Saturday.

