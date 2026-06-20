Trump unveils new Air Force One gifted by Qatar, set for service next month

US President Donald Trump on Saturday unveiled a newly refurbished Air Force One aircraft gifted by Qatar on Friday, saying the Boeing 747-8i jet will begin carrying the president from next month after completing its final commissioning flights.

The aircraft, previously owned by Qatar, was presented during a ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, the home base of the US presidential fleet. The jet features a new red, white and navy blue paint scheme, replacing the robin’s egg light blue exterior associated with the Air Force One aircraft that has transported American presidents for nearly four decades.

Advertisement

MUST READ: 'We’ll play out the 60 days...': Trump doubles down on Iran deal amid Israeli criticism

"The biggest difference is the difference in size. It's like virtually double the size," Trump said while showcasing the aircraft. Referring to the new design, he added, "These are the new colours – red, white and blue. We liked the baby blue, but it was time for a change. I like the colour of the American flag."

According to the US Air Force, the aircraft will now undergo a series of "commissioning flights", described as the final phase of testing before it can officially transport the president.

DO CHECKOUT: 'You gotta calm down sometimes and...': Trump claims he urged Israel to agree to Hezbollah ceasefire

Advertisement

Trump said he sought the aircraft from the Emir of Qatar after becoming increasingly frustrated with delays in Boeing's Air Force One replacement programme. The president argued that the United States should be represented by a modern aircraft comparable to those used by other world leaders.

"I asked the Emir if we could use the brand new 747," Trump said, noting that the aircraft had logged relatively few flight hours. The aircraft will serve as a temporary bridge jet until Boeing delivers the next-generation VC-25B presidential aircraft, currently expected around 2028.

The US Air Force stated that the Qatari aircraft had undergone extensive modifications to meet the strict requirements for presidential transport. "Any aircraft designated as Air Force One must meet rigorous security requirements," the Air Force said, adding that the jet was modified using a disciplined engineering process focused on security and operational capabilities.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'He's a very tough cookie': Donald Trump praises PM Modi, says he stays out of wars

Trump also announced that the aircraft will participate in a flyover during America's 250th Independence Day celebrations on July 4 and is expected to be used for his visit to the NATO summit in Turkey next month.

Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Ken Wilsbach said the delivery of the bridge aircraft would help ease pressure on the aging presidential fleet while ensuring continuity of presidential airlift operations until Boeing's permanent replacement aircraft enters service.