'He's a very tough cookie': Donald Trump praises PM Modi, says he stays out of wars

US President Donald Trump praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an interview, calling him a "great leader", a "tough guy" and saying he is "very good". Asked to name the two leaders he liked most for their power, leverage and ability to execute, Trump named Chinese President Xi Jinping and Modi.

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Trump’s remarks came after he met Modi on the sidelines of the G7 summit in France on Wednesday, as both sides moved to repair ties that have been under strain over the past year. During the meeting, Modi raised the safety of Indian seafarers and the need to keep the Strait of Hormuz open, days after three Indian crew members were killed in American military strikes in the Gulf of Oman.

In an interview with Axios, Trump said, "I think Modi is very good. Yeah. They've had some very good numbers announced. He stays out of wars, which is smart... And Modi's a great leader." He said he had watched India over the years and seen leaders change often before Modi "ended up" staying in office for more than 12 years. "He does it through, like, there's a great calmness, and yet he's not a calm person. He's a very tough guy," Trump said.

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On trade, Trump said the US now does "fair business" with India. "They used to really rip us off. I don't blame them for that... But now we do a lot of business," he said, adding, "They're not that happy about it because they used to do a lot better. So Modi's great." Ties between the two countries had come under pressure over punitive tariffs, Trump’s claims about his role in de-escalating the India-Pakistan military clashes of May 2025, immigration measures and the increase in the H1B visa fee.

Referring to Xi, Trump said the Chinese leader had great stature and confidence. Comparing Xi and Modi, he said, "If you were going to make a movie about either one of them, you wouldn't be able to find the man in Hollywood." On Modi, he added, "Modi in a very different way. Just highly respected. I know the real Modi is a very tough cookie."

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After the G7 meeting, Modi said he and Trump reviewed progress in trade, energy, defence, technology and people-to-people ties. He also conveyed India’s appreciation for efforts to restore peace and stability in West Asia, while stressing the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open and ensuring the safety of civilians, including seafarers. Trump described India as a key partner, said both sides were very close to a trade deal, said the US would help India if it were attacked, and added, "As long as I'm president, they have a great friend in the White House."

Trump later listed Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif among leaders he liked, even as his interview and meeting with Modi underlined his praise for the Indian prime minister’s leadership and toughness.