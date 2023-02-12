Turkey earthquake: 2-month-old baby found alive in rubble after 128 hours of the deadly disaster

Almost five days after the deadly 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit Turkey and Syria, a two-month-old baby was rescued from under the rubble in Turkey's Hatay on Saturday.

"The baby survived the deadly disaster and was immediately taken to the hospital for medical checks," tweeted Anadolu Agency.

👶2-month-old baby rescued from quake rubble after 128 hours in debris



🚑The baby survived the deadly disaster and was immediately taken to the hospital for medical checks



🔴LIVE updates here: https://t.co/rjJzOvo2mE https://t.co/t7yLEhhhwL pic.twitter.com/65ZpKXbkhx — ANADOLU AGENCY (@anadoluagency) February 11, 2023

The death toll in Turkey and Syria currently stands at over 28,000 after the deadly earthquake on Monday. Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said that at least 24,617 people have been killed in the deadly quakes that struck southeastern Turkey.

While more than 3,500 people have been killed in Syria.

Amidst the devastating state, rescue teams from across the world continue to save as many lives as they can.

On Saturday, rescuers pulled a pregnant woman and her brother trapped inside the rubble of a collapsed building for 140 hours. Esma Sultan, 13, was also pulled out from rubble in Gaziantep by rescue teams over 140 hours after the quakes.

Seven-month-old Hamza was also rescued in Hatay more than 140 hours after the quake.

7-month-old Hamza pulled out after 140 hours from rubble of collapsed building in quake-hit southern Turkish city of Hatay

🔴 LIVE updates here: https://t.co/rjJzOvo2mE pic.twitter.com/z0seqeUCw5 — ANADOLU AGENCY (@anadoluagency) February 11, 2023

Meanwhile, UN relief chief Martin Griffiths has said that the death toll from a massive earthquake in Turkey and Syria will "double or more" from its current level of 28,000.

The United Nations earlier warned that at least 870,000 people urgently need hot meals across Turkey and Syria.

Almost 26 million people have been affected by the earthquake, the World Health Organization (WHO) said. It launched a flash appeal for $42.8 million to cope with immediate health needs.

The disaster agency for Turkey reported on Saturday that almost 32,000 Turkish citizens are helping with search and rescue operations. There are also 8,294 international rescuers.

Also Read: Missing Indian man's body discovered under demolished hotel in Turkey