Turkey earthquake: Two nurses protected babies at neonatal ICU when earth shook; video goes viral

A video of two Turkish nurses going out of their way to protect newborns during the 7.8 magnitude earthquake has gone viral on social media platforms.

The video was recorded on the CCTV camera at a hospital in Gaziantep.

The nurses, identified as Devlet Nizam and Gazwl Caliskan, can be seen protecting babies in the neonatal critical care unit rather than vacating the building when the earthquake tremors were felt.

In the video being shared, the nurses can be seen clutching the baby incubators firmly in order to prevent them from collapsing.

The video was shared by Turkish lawmaker Fatma Sahin on Twitter.

Sağlıkçılarımız şahane insanlar👏#GaziantepBüyükşehir İnayet Topçuoğlu Hastanemiz yenidoğan yoğun bakım ünitesinde, 7.7'lik #deprem esnasında minik bebekleri korumak için Hemşire Devlet Nizam ve Gazel Çalışkan tarafından gösterilen gayreti anlatacak kelime var mı?



🌹🌼💐👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/iAtItDlOwb — Fatma Şahin (@FatmaSahin) February 11, 2023

More than 28,000 people have died after a severe earthquake jolted Syria and Turkey on Monday.

Building quality in a country which lies on several seismic fault lines has come into sharp focus in the aftermath of the quake, said a report by Reuters.

Vice President Fuat Oktay said that 131 suspects had so far been identified as responsible for the collapse of some of the thousands of buildings flattened in the 10 affected provinces.

"We will follow this up meticulously until the necessary judicial process is concluded, especially for buildings that suffered heavy damage and buildings that caused deaths and injuries," he said.

UN relief chief Martin Griffiths has said that the death toll from a massive earthquake in Turkey and Syria will "double or more" from its current level of 28,000.

The disaster agency for Turkey reported on Saturday that almost 32,000 Turkish citizens are helping with search and rescue operations. There are also 8,294 international rescuers.

