Dog squads, search units, power tools, air lifting bags: What India sent to Turkey for rescue operations

India, under ‘Operation Dost’, has sent a host of equipments and personnel units to assist Turkey in its rescue operations. External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar said that the operations are ongoing and there would be further updates.

“Under #OperationDost, India is sending search and rescue teams, a field hospital, materials, medicines and equipment to Türkiye and Syria. This is an ongoing operation and we would be posting updates,” he added.

India has sent four C-17 planeloads of relief material and personnel, weighing 108 tonnes in total to the disaster-struck country, that saw one of the most devastating earthquakes in its history. The death toll from the earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria rose to more than 9,500 on Wednesday, according to official data, as search for trapped survivors continued for the third day. Officials and medics said 6,957 people had died in Turkey and 2,547 in Syria.

Among the units sent to Turkey for help, India sent over 100 NDRF personnel with equipments and vehicles, and dog squads to help in the search and rescue operations. The dog squads will help locate people who are stuck under rubbles.

India sent hand and power tools, lighting equipment, air-lifting bags, chainsaw, angle cutters, rotary rescue saw, victim location equipment, life detectors etc.

Ninety-nine medical specialists have been sent to set up a 30-bed medical facility in field operation conditions. Medical equipment including X-Ray machines, ventilators, operation theatre, vehicles, ambulances, generators, etc have also been sent from India.

Meanwhile, India also sent 6 tonnes of emergency relief assistance consignment including lifesaving medicines and emergency medical items for Syria. MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that the assistance reached Syria and was received at the Damascus airport by Deputy Minister of Local Administration and Environment Moutaz Douaji.

Among the items sent were three truckloads of protective gear, emergency use medicines, ECG machines and other medical items.

