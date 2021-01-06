scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

UK lost 5,000-7,000 financial services jobs due to Brexit: BoE

Britain has lost less jobs than some forecasters had originally feared, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey explained

Britain has lost between 5,000 and 7,000 financial services jobs so far as a result of Brexit, less than some forecasters had originally feared, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Wednesday.

"That of course is the day one thing. It doesn't tell us what it might be eventually. It's substantially less, I should say, than the sorts of numbers that were being talked about after the referendum," he told the British parliament's Treasury Committee.

Also Read: As China intensifies crackdown, Jack Ma's Alibaba starts scaling down businesses

Also Read: China denies entry to WHO team investigating COVID-19 origins

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos