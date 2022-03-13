Ukraine working with Israel, Turkey to set up talks with Russia: Negotiator

Ukraine is working with Israel and Turkey as mediators to finalise a location and framework for peace negotiations with Russia, Ukrainian presidential adviser and negotiator Mykhailo Podolyak said on Sunday.

"When it is worked out, there will be a meeting. I think it won't take long for us to get there," he said on national television.

Also Read: 35 dead in Russian strike on military base near Poland border: Ukraine

Also Read: Ukraine crisis: India to temporarily relocate its embassy to Poland