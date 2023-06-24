'Unwarranted, one-sided, and misleading': Pakistan reacts sharply to Indo-US joint statement on cross-border terrorism

Pakistan's foreign ministry reacted sharply to the joint statement issued by India and the United States on June 23, which condemned cross-border terrorism and called on Pakistan to take "irreversible" steps against terrorist groups.

Pakistan said that it was "deeply disappointed" by the statement and that it was "contrary to diplomatic norms."

The statement also said that Pakistan had taken "effective" measures against terrorism and that it was "committed to a peaceful resolution of all outstanding issues with India."

"They (Biden and Modi) strongly condemned cross-border terrorism, the use of terrorist proxies and called on Pakistan to take immediate action to ensure that no territory under its control is used for launching terrorist attacks," the joint US-Indian statement read.

Terrorism is an enemy of humanity and there can be no ifs or buts in dealing with it. We must overcome all such forces sponsoring and exporting terror.

In their joint statement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden also called on Pakistan to punish perpetrators of the 26/11 Mumbai and Pathankot attacks.

Biden and Modi also reiterated the call for concerted action against all UN-listed terrorist groups including Al-Qaeda, Daesh and Hizb-ul-Mujhahideen, it said. They stressed bringing the perpetrators of attacks, including the bloody 2008 siege of Mumbai and the Pathankot incidents, it added. US President Biden on Thursday joined visiting Indian Prime Minister Modi in warning Pakistan to crack down on extremists that target New Delhi.

The two leaders called for action against extremist groups allegedly based in Pakistan such as Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad.

Meanwhile, PM Modi said that terrorism is an enemy of humanity and there can be "no ifs or buts" in dealing with the scourge, in an oblique attack on Pakistan. In his address to the joint meeting of the US Congress on Thursday, Prime Minister Modi said that more than two decades after 9/11 and over a decade after the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai, radicalism and terrorism still remain a pressing danger for the whole world.

"These ideologies keep taking new identities and forms, but their intentions are the same. Terrorism is an enemy of humanity and there can be no ifs or buts in dealing with it. We must overcome all such forces sponsoring and exporting terror," Modi said in his 60-minute address in English.

The statement from Pakistan's foreign ministry is a reminder of the deep mistrust that exists between the two countries. India has long accused Pakistan of providing safe haven to terrorist groups, while Pakistan has accused India of sponsoring terrorism in Balochistan.

