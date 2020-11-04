US Elections 2020 Result Updates: Thank American people for support; results are phenomenal, says Trump

Millions of voters braved coronavirus concerns and occasional long lines on Tuesday to choose between President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden in an epic election that will influence how the US confronts everything from the pandemic to race relations for years to come.

Those who turned out in person joined 102 million fellow Americans who voted days or weeks earlier, a record number that represented 73 per cent of the total vote in the 2016 presidential election. Spirits were high -- and positive -- in many polling places after a long, exceptionally divisive campaign.

1.05 PM: Trump alleges fraud; says his party has already won. "We'll be going to the US Supreme Court. We want all voting to stop. We don't want them to find any ballots at 4 in the morning and add them to the list... as far as I'm concerned, we've already won," says Trump.

1.03 PM: US President Donald Trump, during his speech, says he would like to thank the American people for their tremendous support. "A very sad group of people is trying to disenfranchise that group of people and we won't stand for it... The results tonight have been phenomenal," says Trump.

12.00 AM: Trump wins four of five electoral votes in Nebraska. Biden wins one electoral vote from the state.

11.47 AM: Joe Biden address the media, says he is confident the Democratic campaign has won Arizona. "Feeling good about Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania," says Biden.

11.45 AM: "Do not lose heart. (Vote.)," tweets former Democrat presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

11.41 AM: Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden wins at least one of Maine's four electoral votes, its 1st Congressional district.

11.33 AM: "We are up big, but they are trying to steal the election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Polls are closed," says US President Donald Trump.

10.15 AM: Joe Biden gets an 8.5-point lead with 75% of votes counted in Arizona, says Edison Research.

10 AM: Indian-origin Democratic congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, 47, has been re-elected to the US House of Representatives for the third straight term. He defeated Preston Nelson of the Libertarian Party.

9.40 AM: Joe Biden wins Washington, Oregon, California and Illinois.

9.34 AM: US Democratic presidential nominee JoeBiden wins New Mexico and New Hampshire, in addition to New York, Massachusets, New Jersey, Maryland, Vermont, Connecticut, Delaware and Colorado. - Reuters

9.33 AM: US President Donald Trump wins Wyoming, Kansas, Missouri, Mississippi, Utah, Nebraska and Lousiana.

9.28 AM: Prayers for Kamala Harris in Tamil Nadu

People in Tamil Nadu performed prayers for Kamla Harris amid the counting of votes in the crucial US presidential election on Wednesday. The people of Thulasenthirapuram in Tamil Nadu prayed for the success of Harris, who has a connection to this small village. Posters were put up in many parts of the village in Tiruvarur district in the state wishing Harris success, with locals holding special prayers seeking divine intervention.

9.18 AM: These states to decide fate of Donald Trump, Joe Biden

The US presidential election will be decided by about a dozen states that could swing to either President Donald Trump, a Republican, or Democratic challenger Joe Biden. These states will play a critical role in delivering the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the White House.

8.54 AM: US to witness highest voter turnout in 100 years

The US appears to be on track to see over 160 million votes cast in the 2020 presidential election, a turnout rate of about 67 per cent, which is higher than the country has witnessed in more than a century, as President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden campaigned through the final day to get more voters to the polling booths. -- PTI

8.50 AM: Trump's support among older voters, white men crumbling

President Donald Trump appears to have lost some support among white men and older people in Georgia and Virginia, key parts of his voter base, according to Edison Research polls on Tuesday. While Trump is still winning the majority of those voters, some of them switched to supporting his Democratic opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden, the exit polls showed. -- Reuters

8.48 AM: CNN Projections says Joe Biden is leading from Utah and Arizona but has suffered a setback in Florida. North Carolina is a close call between both the candidates. The Democrat presidential candidate is also leading from New Mexico and Minnesota.

8.44 AM: In an attempt to curb misinformation, Twitter has started labelling tweets that prematurely call the outcome of the US Elections 2020. One of these tweets is from the Trump campaign that said that Donald Trump won South Carolina.

8.37 AM: US stocks staged a broad spirited rally on Election Day as investors bet that a decisive win would lead to a swift deal for a big fiscal stimulus package.

8.33 AM: US President Donald Trump wins South Dakota and North Dakota. Joe Biden wins Colorado and Connecticut. -- Reuters

8.31 AM: US President Donald Trump wins South Carolina and Alabama, in addition to South Dakota, North Dakota, Arkansas, Tennessee, West Virginia, Oklahoma, Kentucky and Indiana. -- Reuters

08:20 AM: Hindu Sena offers special prayers at a temple wishing for Donald Trump's win

The workers and supporters of Hindu Sena offered special prayers at a Delhi temple wishing for the victory of Donald Trump and the Republican Party in the US polls. Ved Prakash, the priest who performed the ceremony said that Trump has been outspoken against Islamic radicalisation. The priest further added that the world should support Trump in these elections.

08:10 AM: As Americans decide the fate of Biden and Trump at the ballot boxes, US President Donald Trump has said that it would be difficult for him to face a potential defeat against Joe Biden.

08:00 AM: Donald Trump has won in Nebraska, Louisiana, Wyoming, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Meanwhile, Biden has taken New Mexico, his homestate of Delware, Vermont, Massachussets, Virginia, Maryland, Illinois, Rhode Island and New Jersey. (Agencies)

7.52 AM: US elections are likely to witness the highest voter turnout at 67 per cent in the 2020 presidential election, which is the highest in more than a century

7.40 AM: Biden urges voters to stay in line. "As polls begin to close in certain parts of the country, remember to stay in line. If you're in line at your polling place before it closes, you're able to vote," he tweets.

As polls begin to close in certain parts of the country, remember to stay in line.



7.30 AM: Donald Trump says his party is looking good allover the country. "WE ARE LOOKING REALLY GOOD ALL OVER THE COUNTRY. THANK YOU!" tweets Trump.