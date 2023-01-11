US flight delay: Stranded passengers vent frustration on Twitter

Thousands of passengers were stranded in the United States due to a major technical glitch that left flights grounded. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in an official statement said ‘operations across the National Airspace System were affected’ and that has resulted in the massive delay.

Many passengers took to Twitter sharing their grievances regarding the matter.

While some passengers complained how they had to be at their destination urgently, others complained about the lack of infrastructure. Chaos prevailed in several airports across the US due to the massive outage in the system.

A user wrote, "Headed to Baltimore today to visit my son. And currently ALL #US #Flights are #grounded !!! Wow! #MKE start getting caught up! Lol"

A user named Adele said, "Gotta love when you book a 6 am flight trying to avoid travel delays, but due to a nationwide FAA system issue the flight is delayed anyway. Going to be a long day :)"

Twitter user dj patil wrote, "Anyone one else stranded? Our @united says there is a nationwide outage of FAA @FAANews computer systems."

The official account of the FAA, in a recent update, stated that they were working to fully restore the system. “The FAA is still working to fully restore the Notice to Air Missions system following an outage. The FAA has ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures until 9 a.m. Eastern Time to allow the agency to validate the integrity of flight and safety information,” the official tweet read.

The system that alerts pilots and other flight personnel about hazards or any changes to airport facility services and relevant procedures was not processing updated information, hence the major outage of services.

In total 1,200 flights were delayed within, into, or out of the United States as of today at 6.31 am ET, flight tracking website FlightAware showed.

The US Air Traffic Control System Command Center (ATSCC) in its advisory said, "Technicians are currently working to restore the system and there is no estimate for restoration of the system at the times."

