US urges Americans to leave Russia immediately while they still can

The US Embassy in Moscow has directed Americans currently in Russia to leave the country as early as possible. The official statement said that citizens should not travel to Russia and those residing or travelling in Russia should depart Russia immediately while limited commercial travel options remain.

"We remind US citizens that the right to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression are not guaranteed in Russia," US embassy said in a statement. The embassy has asked Americans to avoid all political or social protests and do not photograph security personnel at such events. Russian authorities have arrested US citizens who have participated in demonstrations.

On September 21, the Russian government began a mobilisation of its citizens to the armed forces in support of its invasion of Ukraine. US has warned that Russia may refuse to acknowledge dual nationals’ US citizenship, deny their access to US consular assistance, prevent their departure from Russia, and conscript dual nationals for military service.

The Department of State has also shared a link -- travel.state.gov -- for US citizens in Russia to travel out of Russia. The site also has information with regard to entering neighboring countries, procedures for travel on expired US passports. The site also entails visa requirements for families with American and Russian citizen family members.

Yesterday Bulgaria and Poland recommended that their citizens consider the possibility of immediately leaving Russia and urged them to refrain from traveling to the country, Russian news agency Tass reported.

