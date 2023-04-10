‘Wanted cheap Russian crude just like India’: Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan 

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan acknowledged India’s foreign policy success and said that Pakistan too wanted to get cheap Russian crude oil just like India. He added this could not happen since his government collapsed in 2022 due to a no-confidence motion.

The PTI chief was also the first Pakistan PM to visit Moscow in 23 years but he could not secure any deal. Imran Khan was quoted as saying by news agency ANI, “We wanted to get cheap Russian crude oil just like India but that could not happen as unfortunately, my government fell due to a no-confidence motion.”

Khan’s comments came on the back of Pakistan Petroleum Minister Musadik Malik’s assurance regarding oil imports. Malik told a Pakistani news channel that the first-ever shipment of cheap oil from Russia will reach Pakistan next month.

He added that the Pakistan government has made progress in this regard and hoped to issue separate billing for underprivileged and elite class.

This, however, is not the first time that Imran Khan has acknowledged India’s achievements. The former Pakistani PM had said at a public gathering in September last year that no other world leader except Nawaz Sharif has properties worth billions.

Khan said, "No other leader except Nawaz in the world has properties worth billions. Tell me about one country whose Premier or leader has billions worth of properties outside the country. Even in our neighbouring country, how many properties does PM Modi have outside India?"

In May 2022, Imran Khan backed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to purchase cheap oil despite US pressure. Imran Khan has repeatedly said that his government was ousted for pursuing an “independent foreign policy”, which would have allowed Pakistan to buy oil at discounted prices from Russia.

