WATCH: ‘Apocalyptic scenes’ as Canadian wildfire turns New York air yellow

New York choked in smoke as the air turned the colour of rust due to wildfires originating in Canada. The authorities issued air quality alerts down the East Coast, with people back to donning face masks, a staple during the pandemic times. People have taken to social media to share videos and visuals of the polluted New York air.

In the videos, some of the popular landmarks and the New York skyline can be seen shrouded in a shade of yellow. People called the views ‘apocalyptic scenes’ on social media.

New York has the worst air quality in history due to wild fires from Climate Cult Canada.pic.twitter.com/pkWOFIVbNm — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) June 7, 2023

🚨🚨🚨BROOOOO WTF is happening in NEW YORK!?!? This can’t be because of the wildfires??? pic.twitter.com/0wYw2Qwe0c — Kevin - WE THE PEOPLE❤️ - DAD🦁 🐉 🔥 - (@bambkb) June 8, 2023

Check out this almost unbelievable time-lapse of wildfire smoke consuming the World Trade Center and the New York City skyline.



Those vulnerable to poor air quality, including seniors and young children, should limit time outdoors if possible.



More: https://t.co/ChRuWv7X6E pic.twitter.com/mtKtLun8lN — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) June 7, 2023

This is 1 pm on Mars, I mean New York City. 🔥 😢 pic.twitter.com/M5mh3KYj6Z — Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) June 7, 2023

new york city june 7 2023 pic.twitter.com/ZJIOE7QAGV — clips that go hard (@clipsthatgohard) June 8, 2023

Come to new York pic.twitter.com/Mkk1wkHd8d — Junebug 🪲🏳️‍⚧️ (@Dalek_sci) June 9, 2023

New York City now due to smoke from Canadian Wildfires pic.twitter.com/G9imi9If3h — 🇮🇪Kev O'Shea. O.K.Dude 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿☘️♥️🇺🇸 (@Kev_IceHockey) June 9, 2023

It’s 2:04 PM in the middle of the day in Manhattan, New York #wildfires #smoke pic.twitter.com/7rrxqGswl1 — royalsoul (@RoyalSoul369) June 7, 2023

Mark my words, these manufactured events, planned for most of the world, will soon be used as an excuse for ‘climate lockdowns’.



Just ‘two weeks to save the planet’ they will say!



New York City is shrouded in smoke from the hundreds of wildfires burning in Canada. pic.twitter.com/YRY0UqddRW — ePearce (@ErikaPearce17) June 8, 2023

While wildfires in the West Coast states such as California are usual, such scenes in the rest of the country, including the East Coast are unusual.

The western Canadian province of British Columbia on Friday saw wildfires spreading, while hundreds of fires continued to burn on the other side of the country in Quebec, which sent the wildfire smoke billowing across the US cities.

Firefighters from countries including the US, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand, arrived in Canada to help tackle the blazes. While firefighters have made progress in containing some of the massive fires in Quebec, wildfires continue to plague millions across Canada and the US. Ottawa, Toronto, New York and Washington are likely to witness poor air quality until Sunday when the wind direction shifts.

Fighting smog is an usual occurrence across Asian cities. Last year, six of the world’s 10 most polluted cities were in India. Researchers have estimated that bad air could reduce the life expectancy of millions of Indians by 9 years. Delhi’s bad air remains a focus area, especially around the winters, due to a combination of factors such as stubble burning in nearby states, vehicle emissions, coal-fired power plants etc.

