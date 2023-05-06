Watch: Passengers smashed windows to get out of tube train in London after fire alert

Following a fire scare on Friday night in South London, passengers present in a tube train were forced to climb out of the smashed windows of the train at Clapham Common station in London. This incident happened a day before King Charles III's coronation ceremony.

According to The Guardian report, the incident took place at Clapham Common station.

A video that went viral on social media showed a guy using a sharp object to break a train’s window so passengers trapped inside could escape.

A Twitter user shared a clip of the incident and wrote, "A fire broke out in the London Underground before the coronation of Charles III. People in a panic knock out the windows of the train, so as not to die, inhaling acrid smoke.”

The British Transport Police (BTP) informed that there are no reports of injury.

London Fire Brigade said crews attended the scene but found no evidence of a fire. It added that about 500 people had left the train before crews from Battersea, Tooting and Brixton arrived at the scene.

A passenger told the PA news agency, "The train stopped suddenly with half the carriages in the station, and there was no movement or announcements for several minutes. Then the lights went out, and we could hear screaming towards the rear.”

"Finally, the driver told us to walk to the rear of the train, and we exited a set of open doors to witness the scene of broken windows on the platform where other passengers had obviously panicked. There was a strong smell of burning around the carriages with the broken windows," he added.

According to The Guardian report, the London Fire Brigade said, "Investigations are ongoing, but the report of smoke is believed to have been caused by the train's brakes.”