WATCH- Pikachu vs police: Protester in Pikachu costume seen running away from cops in Turkey protests

Protests erupted across Turkey after the arrest of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, President Tayyip Erdogan’s most prominent political opponent, over alleged links to terrorist groups. But amid the chaos, one surreal image has taken over the internet: a protester in an inflatable Pikachu costume sprinting away from police during a crackdown in Antalya.

The viral moment was first shared by writer and political commentator Adam Schwarz on Bluesky. “Pikachu was spotted amongst anti-Erdoğan protesters fleeing from police in Antalya, Turkey last night,” he wrote. The clip, later reposted on X, drew wide attention. “The Pokemon have risen against Erdogan,” one user joked.

According to 404 Media, the original video was captured by Ismail Koçeroğlu, a photojournalist at Akdeniz University in Antalya. The footage shows streets filled with fleeing protesters, with the costumed Pikachu running frantically amid the crowd. The moment, bizarre yet symbolic, quickly became one of the most widely circulated visuals from the protests. An AI-generated image of Pikachu among demonstrators has also gone viral.

The protests were triggered by the arrest of Imamoglu, a key leader from the opposition Republican People's Party (CHP). As reported by Reuters, he was detained on charges of aiding a terrorist group. In a post on X following his arrest, Imamoglu wrote: “I will not give up.” His detention prompted nationwide outrage and led to the arrest of nearly 1,900 demonstrators.

Turkey’s Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc addressed the media in Istanbul, stating, “We don't want the arrest of any politician, but if there is evidence of a violation then it can happen.” He added, “If we look at the gravity of the allegations, and as there is risk that evidence can be concealed, the judiciary has made a reasonable decision.”