'Who lasted the longest': Irish airline Ryanair takes a dig at Elon Musk after recent poll

Irish airline Ryanair took a dig at Twitter CEO Elon Musk and drew a funny parallel between his stint as the CEO of the microblogging site and the lettuce joke on UK PM Liz Truss. Ryanair shared a meme and wrote, "Who lasted the longest?"

The airline's tweet came after Elon Musk started a poll on whether he should quit or continue as the Twitter CEO. As per this poll, 57.5 per cent users wanted Musk to quit as the CEO whereas 42.5 per cent wanted him to continue. The world's second richest person said that he will abide by the results of the poll. Over 1.7 crore people participated in the poll.

Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll. December 18, 2022

British tabloid The Daily Star decided to buy an iceberg lettuce, set up a live webcam with it and see who would last longer-- Liz Truss or Herr Lettuce. Clearly, the lettuce won with flying colours as Truss resigned within 45 days of assuming office.

When Liz Truss quit after the shortest tenure as the UK Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak stepped into 10 Downing Street. But does Musk have a successor?

Replying to a Twitter user, Musk wrote, "There is no successor." After Musk's poll came out, Russian-American computer scientist and AI researcher Lex Fridman tweeted, "Fun suggestion Elon Musk: Let me run Twitter for a bit. No salary. All in. Focus on great engineering and increasing the amount of love in the world. Just offering my help in the unlinkely case it's useful."

Musk said one needs to invest their entire life savings in Twitter and that "it has been in the fast lane to bankruptcy since May."

Fun suggestion @elonmusk:

Let me run Twitter for a bit. No salary. All in. Focus on great engineering and increasing the amount of love in the world.



Just offering my help in the unlikely case it's useful. — Lex Fridman (@lexfridman) December 18, 2022

If Musk abides by the poll and keeps his promise, then, it would imply an end to over 50 days of mayhem at Twitter.

Also read: Elon Musk's poll shows 57.5% of 1.75 cr respondents want him to step down as Twitter chief

Also read: 'Fast lane to bankruptcy': Elon Musk admits he has no successor to head Twitter