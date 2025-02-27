Wikipedia co-founder's open challenge to Musk: Which US govt branches 'paid to edit, monitor, update, lobby' the website?

Wikipedia co-founder Larry Sanger Thursday publicly urged Elon Musk to investigate whether US government employees are influencing the online encyclopedia following the tech billionaire's recent criticism accusing the platform of political bias. Sanger, who exited Wikipedia in 2002 and has since criticised it, requested Musk's involvement via a post on X.

Related Articles

"May I ask you to determine what branches of the U.S. government—if any!—have employees paid to edit, monitor, update, lobby, etc., Wikipedia?" he wrote, suggesting that any such operations should be defunded.

This call to action aligns with Musk's previous criticisms of Wikipedia.

Musk, known for his outspoken views on social media, has accused the platform of bias, alleging it is controlled by "far-left activists." Last year, Musk even suggested that people should stop donating to Wikipedia. His critique of the site includes claims of preferential treatment towards certain political narratives.

Sanger, a staunch critic of Wikipedia, has voiced concerns about the platform's reliance on mainstream media sources. He claimed they've "gotten rid of almost all conservative news sources as sources for their articles." This aligns with Musk's viewpoint, as Musk has often shared content from Sanger highlighting these biases.

Hi @ElonMusk. Wikipedia co-founder here. May I ask you to determine what branches of the U.S. government—if any!—have employees paid to edit, monitor, update, lobby, etc., WIkipedia?



Such operations should be defunded, if any. If there are *none*, we’d like to know. Agree? — Larry Sanger (@lsanger) February 26, 2025

In an unexpected twist, Musk once offered Wikipedia $1 billion to change its name to "D***ipedia" for a year. This satirical proposition illustrates his ongoing dispute with the platform's perceived political leanings. Musk's engagement with Sanger further underscores his interest in addressing alleged biases within influential online platforms.

Sanger's recent remarks also come amid his requests to US President Donald Trump for an executive order to prevent the use of federal resources on Wikipedia edits. This reflects his commitment to ensuring the platform's independence from government influence.

Meanwhile, Jimmy Wales, another co-founder of Wikipedia, has rebuffed Musk's calls for defunding, asserting that Wikipedia is "not for sale." Wales’s response indicates a firm stance against external pressures and reflects the ongoing debate about Wikipedia's role as a neutral information source.

Musk's current role with the US Department of Government Efficiency, focused on reducing federal spending, provides a potential avenue for addressing Sanger's concerns. Sanger’s challenge comes as a test for Musk's commitment to transparency and federal efficiency.

The allegations of manipulation by government employees add another layer to the ongoing discourse about Wikipedia’s editorial practices. Both Sanger and Musk’s interventions highlight the broader debate on media neutrality and government influence in the digital age.