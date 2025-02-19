Wikipedia receives police notice over objectionable content on Sambhaji Maharaj

A controversy has erupted in Maharashtra following the appearance of objectionable content about Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj on Wikipedia. The controversy coincided with the release of the Bollywood film 'Chhaava', featuring Vicky Kaushal, which explores the life of Sambhaji Maharaj, the second Chhatrapati of the Maratha Empire.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, has responded by directing the state police to approach Wikipedia and request the removal of the offending material. Fadnavis stated, "I have asked the Inspector General of Maharashtra cyber cell to communicate with Wikipedia officials and ask them to remove the objectionable matter against Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. We will not tolerate such writings on open-source platforms where historical facts are distorted. I have ordered the officials to take whatever steps that are required to be taken."

In response to the situation, the Maharashtra Cyber Police issued a notice to Wikipedia, threatening legal action if the objectionable content was not promptly removed.

The Chief Minister further insisted on limitations to freedom of expression, stating that freedom of expression is not unlimited, and cannot encroach on the freedom of others.

Recognising Wikipedia's global, volunteer-driven editing system, Fadnavis added that they would request the platform to implement regulations to prevent distortion of facts.

A formal letter from the Maharashtra Cyber Department to Wikipedia outlined the grievances in detail. The content in question was described as "inciting communal hatred, as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj is highly revered in India."

The letter pointed out that "this misinformation is causing unrest among his followers and could potentially lead to a law and order situation”. “Given the gravity of the situation and its potential impact if not addressed in a timely manner, you are hereby directed, under the powers vested in this office by the relevant laws and regulations, to remove the objectionable content and prevent its re-uploading in the future,” it said.

Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhaava has, meanwhile, made Rs 165 crore in the Indian box office.