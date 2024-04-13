'Will bear the consequences...': Israeli Army responds after Iran seizes ship off UAE coast

Iran's Revolutionary Guards reportedly seized a container ship "linked to the Zionist regime (Israel)" in the Gulf, according to state media, amid rising tensions in the region. Israel's army warned of "consequences" for Iran's actions, stating that Iran will bear the brunt of escalating conflict in the region, following the announcement of the ship's seizure.

"Iran will bear the consequences for choosing to escalate the situation any further," military spokesman Daniel Hagari said in a statement.

The ship's operator, the Italian-Swiss group MSC, confirmed that Iranian authorities had boarded it. According to state news agency IRNA, a container ship named the MSC Aries was seized by the Sepah (Guards) Navy Special Forces through a heliborne operation.

The operation occurred "near the Strait of Hormuz," and the ship has been directed towards Iran's territorial waters, as per the report. MSC confirmed that the Aries was boarded by Iranian authorities via helicopter while passing through the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday morning.

The ship reported having 25 crew members on board and stated it was "working closely with the relevant authorities" to ensure their safety and the safe return of the vessel.

The Strait of Hormuz connects the Gulf with the Indian Ocean and serves as a vital route for global oil transportation, with over a fifth of annual global oil consumption passing through it, according to the US Energy Information Administration.

A video circulating on social media showed individuals descending from a helicopter onto the deck of the Aries using a rope.

According to vessel tracking websites like vesselfinder.com and marinetraffic.com, the MSC Aries is a container ship flagged under Portugal. Its last reported position was in the Gulf.

The United States announced on Friday that it would be deploying military reinforcements to the region. This decision came after Iran promised retaliation for a deadly attack on the consular annex of its embassy in Damascus nearly two weeks ago.

US President Joe Biden stated on Friday that he anticipates Iran to target Israel, which was widely accused of the consulate attack, "sooner rather than later."

The strike on April 1 resulted in the death of at least seven members of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, including two generals.

Tensions have escalated amid Israel's ongoing conflict with the Palestinian militant group Hamas in Gaza, which has persisted for seven months.

This conflict has involved various regional actors, including Iran-backed groups in Yemen, Lebanon, Syria, and Iraq.

Yemen's Iran-backed Huthi rebels have launched scores of missile and drone strikes on Red Sea vessels, and in November, they seized the Galaxy Leader, an Israel-linked cargo vessel. The crew is still being held.



Iran has funded Hamas but has repeatedly denied any direct involvement in the October 7 attack on Israel, which sparked the war.

In January, Iran seized a ship off the coast of Oman, claiming it was in retaliation for the United States' alleged "theft" of its oil. Iran's navy boarded the Greek-owned St Nikolas but later released the crew members.