'Won't let any country to interfere...': Maldives president sticks to India exit plan

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu stuck to his India exit plan, saying the biggest promise he made to his people when he took office was to protect the "independence of Maldives and the sovereignty of the people" in a jibe at New Delhi.

In his parliament address, Muizzu said his government won't let "any country to interfere with or undermine our sovereignty".

He said New Delhi and Male have agreed that Indian troops will leave Maldives by May 10, adding that he will work towards "restoring lost portion of the Indian Ocean and cancel all agreements that could undermine Maldives sovereignty".

Muizzu said Indian troops on one of the three aviation platforms in the island nation will leave by March 10, and those on the other two will pull out by May 10. "Maldives will not renew the agreement with India to chart the country's inner and underwater charts. We will not allow any country to interfere with or undermine our sovereignty," the President said.

The two main opposition parties - MDP and Democrats - have boycotted President Muizzu's speech.

India has 87 troops in the island nation to provide humanitarian aid and medical evacuation. Muizzu's campaign had focused on reducing Indian influence in affairs of The Maldives and the presence of Indian soldiers emerged as a major point of contention ever since he took over.

Reuters had earlier reported that the two sides had reached agreement on withdrawal of troops at a meeting in New Delhi.

The External Affairs Ministry has said the two countries "agreed on a set of mutually workable solutions to enable continued operation of Indian aviation platforms" that provide humanitarian services to the Maldives. The soldiers, Reuters reported, will be replaced by civilians.