‘You’re making the ground shake’: UN Security Council meeting briefly interrupted by rare earthquake in New York

A rare occurrence briefly disrupted the proceedings of a UN Security Council meeting on Friday morning as a 4.8 magnitude earthquake struck the New York.

Diplomats gathered in the Security Council chamber were discussing the situation in Gaza when the tremors were felt, causing a momentary pause in the session. Janti Soeripto, President and Chief Executive Officer of Save the Children US, was addressing the sufferings of women and children in Gaza when the room began to shake.

Amidst the uncertainty, Palestinian UN envoy Riyad Mansour, seated next to Soeripto, confirmed that it was indeed an earthquake, eliciting a light-hearted response.

“You’re making the ground shake,” he said, prompting a brief moment of laughter before the meeting resumed.

The incident was captured in a video posted by the UN News Centre, underlining the unexpected interruption during the discussion on the Middle East situation.

#BREAKING: “You’re making the ground shake!” UN Security Council hears as mid-morning #earthquake interrupts briefing on the situation in the Middle East. pic.twitter.com/1F8TZBHKKu — UN News (@UN_News_Centre) April 5, 2024

According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake struck seven kilometres north of Whitehouse Station, New Jersey, with its effects felt across New York City and neighbouring areas.

Despite the tremors, there were no reports of damages or injuries, as confirmed by the New York Police Department. Governor Kathy Hochul assured the public that authorities were assessing any potential impacts and would provide updates as necessary.

The New York City Fire Department responded to shaking building reports but reported no major incidents or structural damage.

Mayor Eric Adams and his team continue to monitor the situation closely, with Deputy Mayor Fabien Levy confirming that assessments are ongoing.

Meanwhile, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announced via social media that the earthquake had an epicentre near Readington in Hunterdon County, with no immediate reports of significant damage.

(with inputs from PTI)