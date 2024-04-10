Rolex unveils stunning new watches at Watches & Wonders 2024; check out the new models

Rolex has unveiled its latest collection of timepieces offering a fresh interpretation of its iconic models. These new watches, showcased at the Watches and Wonders event in Geneva, exemplify a harmonious blend of materials, colours, and textures, showcasing Rolex's unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation.

Drawing on its unparalleled expertise in watchmaking, Rolex has crafted timepieces that play with contrasts, striking a perfect balance between functionality and aesthetics, performance and luxury, tradition and innovation.

Oyster Perpetual GMT-Master II: Evoking Emotions

The Oyster Perpetual GMT-Master II makes a bold statement with its first-ever presentation in Oystersteel paired with a Cerachrom bezel insert in grey and black ceramic. This subtle contrast echoes the transition between day and night, symbolising the emotions of travel and exploration. The addition of two new versions, featuring either an Oyster or Jubilee bracelet, further enhances the watch's versatility and functionality.

Oyster Perpetual Day-Date: Expressing Harmony

The latest iterations of the Oyster Perpetual Day-Date showcase a harmonious blend of colours, materials, and motifs. From ombré dials to pearlized white mother-of-pearl, each element is carefully curated to create a symphony of elegance. The introduction of two new versions, one in 18 ct Everose gold with a slate ombré dial and the other in 18 ct white gold with a pearlized white mother-of-pearl dial, demonstrates Rolex's commitment to rare and refined craftsmanship.

Perpetual 1908: Elegance Redefined

In a nod to tradition, the Perpetual 1908 now comes in 950 platinum with an ice blue dial, reserved exclusively for Rolex watches in this prestigious metal. The intricate guilloché dial, paired with delicate details such as faceted hour markers and a finely fluted bezel, embodies timeless elegance and sophistication.

Oyster Perpetual Rolex Deepsea: Illuminating the Depths

Breaking new ground, Rolex introduces the first deep-sea divers' watch in 18 ct yellow gold, featuring a striking combination of materials. The use of blue ceramic and RLX titanium, alongside 18 ct yellow gold, creates a watch that is both precious and technical, majestic and innovative. Designed to withstand the colossal pressure of the abyss, this watch is engineered to shine even in the darkest depths of the ocean.

Oyster Perpetual Cosmograph Daytona: Iconic Reinterpretations

Rolex presents two new versions of the Oyster Perpetual Cosmograph Daytona, featuring contrasting white and black natural mother-of-pearl dials and bezels set with diamonds. These reinterpretations of the iconic watch showcase Rolex's expertise in gem-setting and dial making, offering a perfect balance of precision and preciousness.

Oyster Perpetual Sky-Dweller: A Symphony of Reflections

The Oyster Perpetual Sky-Dweller, now available in 18 ct Everose or yellow gold with a Jubilee bracelet, reaffirms its elegance and sophistication. The intricate design of the bracelet, paired with a slate or intense white dial, creates a symphony of reflections and harmonious forms, making it the perfect companion for tireless travellers.