People are choosing to drink better: DEWAR's Stephanie Macleod on whisky's premium future, the India opportunity

The global whisky industry is in the middle of a cultural shift. Consumers are drinking more selectively, premiumisation is reshaping buying behaviour, cocktail culture is bringing whisky into newer occasions, and leading markets such as India are becoming increasingly important to the future of whisky makers world over. As DEWAR’S marks 180 years today, the world’s most awarded blended Scotch finds itself at this interesting intersection.

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From the pioneering double-ageing process that helped define its signature smoothness to the rising global demand for premium, experience-led whisky culture, the brand continues to evolve with a new generation of consumers. In an interaction with Business Today, Stephanie Macleod, the award winning Master Blender of DEWAR’S, explores the future of blended Scotch, the rise of India as a globally influential whisky market, and what is shaping the modern whisky experience.





Whisky has been around for centuries, but consumer culture keeps changing. What makes whisky stay relevant across generations?



SM: What’s remarkable about whisky is that it has the ability to meet people where they are. The liquid itself is timeless, but the way people engage with whisky keeps evolving. Since I stepped into this role back in 2006, I have seen awareness and appreciation for Scotch whisky grow enormously.



One of the most exciting changes has been how whisky has moved beyond the old stereotype of being quite a traditional drink. Whisky drinkers today are diverse in their choices, and more open to exploration, and that’s been incredibly energising for the category. People now really want to understand what’s in their glass. They are curious, they want to experiment, and they’re looking for experiences rather than just a drink. Whisky naturally invites that curiosity. With so many flavour profiles, cask influences, distilleries, and styles, there is always something new to discover.



For those who understand whisky, they know how diverse it is; the diversity in the liquid, in the people who create it, and in the people who enjoy it. That sense of openness and inclusivity is what keeps whisky fresh, relevant, and exciting across generations.

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DEWAR'S turns 180. How does a heritage brand keep evolving without losing what made it iconic in the first place?



SM: A remarkable feat indeed! I believe reaching 180 years is not just about longevity, but about continuing to evolve while staying true to the craftsmanship and character that built the brand in the first place. With John Dewar’s legacy, the brand has been guided by a commitment to quality and a pioneering spirit that still defines us today. A pivotal moment came in 1890 with the appointment of master blender A.J. Cameron, whose championing of the two-stage ageing process helped shape DEWAR’S global success. That process remains at the heart of DEWAR’S, even as we continue to innovate and bring new expressions to whisky lovers around the world.

In many ways, that spirit of curiosity and discovery is what DEWAR’S has represented for 180 years. Every bottle carries a story, from the people who craft it to the flavours shaped over time.

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Maintaining our signature House of Dewar’s style is essential, but innovation is equally important. Honouring our past means continually asking ourselves: What can we create next that will make the next 180 years just as remarkable as the first?



Single malts often get more attention in premium whisky conversations. Do you think blended Scotch is underrated?



SM: The craft behind a great blend is extraordinarily complex. I am working with hundreds of casks sourced from multiple distilleries across Scotland, each bringing its own character, texture, and flavour. The real artistry lies in bringing all of those elements together to create something greater than the sum of its parts. In blind tastings our blends consistently perform extremely well, winning awards at the highest levels and making Dewar’s The World’s Most Awarded Blended Scotch. That validation from industry peers is deeply rewarding.



What matters most to me and my team is creating whiskies that spark curiosity and excitement; whiskies that invite people to explore and discover something new with every sip. The encouraging thing is that perceptions are changing. As consumers become more knowledgeable and adventurous, they’re beginning to recognize blending for what it truly is: an art form. Some of the most layered, complex, and rewarding whiskies in the world are, in fact, blends.





For someone just beginning their whisky journey today, especially younger consumers in markets like India, what would you want them to understand about blended Scotch and the craft behind it?



SM: I have always believed that whisky should feel approachable and personal, not intimidating. There is no single ‘right’ way to enjoy it. Whether you drink it neat, over ice, or in a highball or cocktail, the most important thing is that you enjoy the experience in your own way.When trying a whisky for the first time, I usually suggest tasting it neat first, just to understand its character and flavours. After that, add a little water, experiment, and find what works for you.

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For someone new to the category, I would recommend starting with Dewar’s 12 or 15 Year Old expressions since they’re smooth, balanced, and offer enough complexity to explore and enjoy. Mixing whisky with flavours you already enjoy can make it far more inviting. A simple highball made with whisky, soda, and a squeeze of lemon is incredibly refreshing and a perfect entry point. Start there, keep discovering, and let your palate guide you. Whisky is a journey, and joy is to be found through exploration and discovery of how the palate evolves through introduction to new flavours and experiences.



How are whisky drinking habits changing globally, and are you seeing any distinctive trends in markets like India?



SM: One of the biggest shifts I have seen globally is premiumisation across markets; people may be drinking less overall, but they are choosing to drink better. Consumers want quality, authenticity, and a deeper understanding of what’s in their glass, and that curiosity is reshaping the entire category.



India is a particularly exciting example of this evolution. As the world’s largest whisky market, it represents an enormous opportunity, but what’s truly striking is how drinkers are actively seeking better-quality spirits and more meaningful drinking experiences. Another defining trend in India is the rapid rise of cocktail culture. Today’s consumers are more experimental, and increasingly open to whisky beyond traditional serves.

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Over the years, whisky culture has moved beyond the drink itself into storytelling, collectability, luxury experiences and social identity. How do you see this cultural evolution shaping the future of brands like DEWAR'S?



SM: It’s an evolution I find genuinely fascinating. Twenty years ago, Master Blenders largely worked behind the scene, focusing on the craft. Today, a significant part of the role is also communication and storytelling. We spend more time engaging with journalists, consumers, and whisky communities, explaining not just what we make, but why we make it. The role of the Master Blender has become as much about storytelling as it is about blending, and that’s a positive change because it gives the craft the recognition it deserves.



Modern whisky drinkers want to understand the story behind the liquid. They’re curious about who created it, where it comes from, which casks were selected, and how those choices shape flavour. Whisky has become cultural, connected to identity, discovery, and shared experiences rather than just consumption.



You have been recognised as Master Blender of the Year by International Whisky Competition (IWC) six years in a row. How do you personally approach the balance between consistency and innovation? Which blends have been the most memorable for you personally?



It is an incredible honour! Such recognitions are always meaningful because they encourage the quality of the whiskies we create, but the moments that matter most to me are when someone tells me a DEWAR'S expression changed the way they think about Scotch whisky. That personal connection with drinkers is the greatest reward.



For me, consistency and innovation are two sides of the same responsibility. Maintaining our house style is essential. That signature DEWAR'S character which is honeyed, balanced, and exceptionally smooth, is sacred, and every whisky we create must honour that foundation. At the same time, innovation is vital. If we don’t experiment, explore new casks, or push creative boundaries, we simply can’t move forward as a brand.



Some expressions naturally become more personal milestones. DEWAR'S 15 Year Old was the first project I worked on as Master Blender, so it will always hold a special place for me. The Double Double 32 Year Old is another standout, a four-time award winner at the International Whisky Competition, and a whisky I’m incredibly proud of. The launch of the Double Double range in 2018 really marked a turning point for us. Its four-stage ageing process represented a bold step forward and reflected our wider journey toward premiumisation. It felt like we were writing a new chapter in DEWAR'S history, one that respects our heritage while looking confidently to the future.