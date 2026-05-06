Ready for a Coke-tail? Indian pubs are throwing ‘Diet Coke parties’ for ₹1,000-1,500

Diet Coke shortage: If you are unable to readily buy Diet Coke due to the shortage triggered by the Iran war, then you could perhaps pay an entry fee and just go to a ‘Diet Coke party’. And if you are lucky, you could even leave with as many as 50 Diet Coke cans.

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As they say, one person’s crisis is another’s opportunity.

So, here’s what the crisis is: There is a crunch of aluminium cans and raw materials, which is a problem in India, since Coca-Cola sells Diet Coke only in cans in India. On top of that, the Bureau of Indian Standards made a BIS certification mandatory for aluminium cans that are used to package not just Diet Coke but other drinks as well. This order slowed down production and sourcing.

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Now, the opportunity: Indian pubs and social media influencers have spotted a chance to profit from the scarcity, said a report in Reuters. You will need to pay a $10-16 (₹952-1,524) entry fee to attend one of these parties that offer access to Diet Coke along with music, alcohol, activity and themed T-shirt painting.

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At one such event in Mumbai, the entry tickets doubled as raffle entries, and two winners took away 50 cans each. A marketing executive told the news agency that they had a cocktail menu, which they called Coke-tail. The report said she was the first to throw a Diet Coke party in India, and plans to organise more. She also said the company reached out to see if more such events could be done.

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The people pleaser

Rum-and-coke is a popular pairing in India. For the health-conscious, Coca-Cola has now been replaced with Diet Coke. Social media is replete with memes about the dire shortage.

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Broadway CEO Sankalp Kathuria said the retail chain is turning their space into a “full blown Diet Coke experience” and that a ₹999 ticket will give access to consumers to burgers, vintage art, custom T-shirt painting, and of course, Diet Coke.

